21 Nov 2023

DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) will publish its Q3 and YTD January - September 2023 report on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 08:00 CET.

Mr. Razvan Munteanu, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CET, to present and comment on the DDM Debt Group's financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or via teleconference with prior registration at:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5004871

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the webcast.

For more information, please contact:

Razvan Munteanu, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 41 766 1420

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Debt AB (publ)(Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) is part of the DDM Group,a specialized multinational investor in situations arising out of the general strategic challenges in the European banking markets. This includes investments into assets and companies previously held by financial institutions, including performing and non-performing loans and special situations. DDM strives to create value for its stakeholders by combining significant expertise in financial services, credit underwriting and technology with a focus on operational excellence.