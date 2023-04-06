DDM : Debt acquire additional 25% in AxFina

6 Apr 2023

DDM Debt AB acquires an additional 25% in debt servicing and business outsourcing company AxFina

DDM Debt AB (an indirect 100% subsidiary of DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it is acquiring an additional 25% of the share capital of AxFina Holding SA ("AxFina"), taking its total holding in AxFina to 75%.

AxFina is a pan European debt servicing provider and a key partner for DDM's loan portfolios. In addition to its core debt servicing solutions, AxFina is also providing business outsourcing services and digital debt management solutions ("Finastic") to multiple industries. AxFina is active in 7 countries and has c. 180 employees.

The seller of the stake in AxFina is DDM Group Finance S.A. The transaction value for the 25% stake is EUR 7mn.

