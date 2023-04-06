Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. DDM Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDM   CH0246292343

DDM HOLDING AG

(DDM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:41:39 2023-04-04 am EDT
27.20 SEK    0.00%
12:54pDdm : Debt acquire additional 25% in AxFina
PU
12:31pDDM aquire additional 25% in AxFina
AQ
04/03DDM Holding AG Announces Step Down of Florian Nowotny as CEO
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DDM : Debt acquire additional 25% in AxFina

04/06/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
6 Apr 2023

DDM Debt AB acquires an additional 25% in debt servicing and business outsourcing company AxFina

DDM Debt AB (an indirect 100% subsidiary of DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it is acquiring an additional 25% of the share capital of AxFina Holding SA ("AxFina"), taking its total holding in AxFina to 75%.

AxFina is a pan European debt servicing provider and a key partner for DDM's loan portfolios. In addition to its core debt servicing solutions, AxFina is also providing business outsourcing services and digital debt management solutions ("Finastic") to multiple industries. AxFina is active in 7 countries and has c. 180 employees.

The seller of the stake in AxFina is DDM Group Finance S.A. The transaction value for the 25% stake is EUR 7mn.

This information is of the type that DDM Debt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:30 CET on 6 April 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 16:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DDM HOLDING AG
12:54pDdm : Debt acquire additional 25% in AxFina
PU
12:31pDDM aquire additional 25% in AxFina
AQ
04/03DDM Holding AG Announces Step Down of Florian Nowotny as CEO
CI
02/28Transcript : DDM Holding AG, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28Q4 and full year report January - December 2022
AQ
02/28DDM Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28DDM Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Fitch Maintains DDM Holding AG's 'B-' IDR on Rating Watch Negative
AQ
2022Transcript : DDM Holding AG, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
2022Q3 and nine months report January - September 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,3 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net income 2021 -6,83 M -7,48 M -7,48 M
Net Debt 2021 136 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,7 M 35,5 M 35,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 2,29%
Chart DDM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DDM Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Florian Nowotny Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Olsson Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Helmut Tuczka Chairman
Alessandro Pappalardo Chief Investment Officer
Erik Jonas Petter Fällström Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DDM HOLDING AG-2.86%36
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED6.71%44 440
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.33%8 792
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.2.46%5 356
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.63%3 729
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-20.55%1 816
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer