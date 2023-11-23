23 Nov 2023

DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) announces that its 75.2% owned subsidiary AxFina has acquired 100% of the share capital of E-Kancelaria, a Polish loan servicing and debt collection company headquartered in Wrocław for EUR 2.3m. E-Kancelaria provides leading solutions in the field of debt collection, portfolio investments and legal advisory. E-Kancelaria prides itself on its unconventional and effective approaches. The acquisition is expected to increase NPL portfolios by about EUR 5m.



Johannes Wolfslehner, the CEO of AxFina comments: "The acquisition of E-Kancelaria is a strategic milestone in AxFina's ambition to become the leading technology powered asset and loan servicer in Central and Eastern Europe. By acquiring E-Kancelaria, AxFina will further strengthen its market reach and operational scale in the Polish market."

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 23 November 2023 at 17:00 CET.

