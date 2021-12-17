DDM : Debt signs agreement for acquisition in Switzerland

17 Dec 2021

DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) ("DDM Debt") announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Swiss Bankers Prepaid Services AG ("Swiss Bankers"). Swiss Bankers is the Swiss market leader in prepaid cards and provides innovative, credit-based payment products and offers solutions in cashless, globally secure payment transactions. As of 31 December 2020, Swiss Bankers, which holds a banking licence, had total assets of approximately CHF 450m.

This transaction follows DDM's strategy to act as an investor and partner for financial institutions in Europe and to acquire assets and companies previously held by banks. DDM will support Swiss Bankers in its strategic direction and the associated implementation of its digitization and international expansion strategy.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the granting of all necessary regulatory approvals.

This information is of the type that DDM Debt AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:45 CET on 17 December 2021.