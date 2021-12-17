Log in
    DDM   CH0246292343

DDM HOLDING AG

(DDM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 12/17 03:18:13 am
29.6 SEK   +2.07%
12:09pDDM : Debt signs agreement for acquisition in Switzerland
PU
11:46aDDM signs agreement for acquisition in Switzerland
AQ
12/03DDM Debt Buys 5% Stake In Borgogesia To Enter Italian Market
MT
DDM : Debt signs agreement for acquisition in Switzerland

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
17 Dec 2021

DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) ("DDM Debt") announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Swiss Bankers Prepaid Services AG ("Swiss Bankers"). Swiss Bankers is the Swiss market leader in prepaid cards and provides innovative, credit-based payment products and offers solutions in cashless, globally secure payment transactions. As of 31 December 2020, Swiss Bankers, which holds a banking licence, had total assets of approximately CHF 450m.

This transaction follows DDM's strategy to act as an investor and partner for financial institutions in Europe and to acquire assets and companies previously held by banks. DDM will support Swiss Bankers in its strategic direction and the associated implementation of its digitization and international expansion strategy.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the granting of all necessary regulatory approvals.

This information is of the type that DDM Debt AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:45 CET on 17 December 2021.

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 41,2 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2020 9,14 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 107 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 43,5 M 43,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 1,43%
Chart DDM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DDM Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henrik Wennerholm Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Olsson Chief Financial Officer
Jörgen Durban Chairman
Alessandro Pappalardo Chief Investment Officer
Erik Jonas Petter Faellstroem Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DDM HOLDING AG7.41%43
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED49.86%54 962
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.25.83%13 034
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.55.41%9 388
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.27.50%6 711