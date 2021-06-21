Log in
    DDM   CH0246292343

DDM HOLDING AG

(DDM)
DDM : Debt acquires a distressed asset portfolio located in Romania

06/21/2021 | 08:09am EDT
21 Jun 2021

DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) announces that it has acquired a distressed asset portfolio containing consumer receivables located in Romania. The gross collection value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 90 million with the acquisition financed by cash on hand.

Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: 'The trend of investment activity in the European market for non-performing loans ('NPL') is increasing following the end of loan moratoria implemented across the SCEE region in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to announce that we have completed our first NPL acquisition of 2021. We will continue to capitalise on our investment pipeline following the successful bond issuance that closed earlier this year.'

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 CEST on 21 June 2021.

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 41,2 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2020 9,14 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 107 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,5 M 42,4 M 43,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 4,91%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henrik Wennerholm Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Olsson Chief Financial Officer
Jörgen Durban Chairman
Alessandro Pappalardo Chief Investment Officer
Erik Jonas Petter Faellstroem Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DDM HOLDING AG0.00%42
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED11.40%40 040
NATIXIS S.A.43.53%14 975
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.15.01%12 604
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.19.35%7 251
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.11.16%6 026