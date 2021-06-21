DDM : acquires a distressed asset portfolio located in Romania

21 Jun 2021

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it has acquired a distressed asset portfolio containing consumer receivables located in Romania. The gross collection value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 90 million with the acquisition financed by cash on hand.

Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: 'The trend of investment activity in the European market for non-performing loans ('NPL') is increasing following the end of loan moratoria implemented across the SCEE region in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to announce that we have completed our first NPL acquisition of 2021. We will continue to capitalise on our investment pipeline following the successful bond issuance that closed earlier this year.'



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 CEST on 21 June 2021.