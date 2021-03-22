Log in
DDM Holding AG    DDM   CH0246292343

DDM HOLDING AG

(DDM)
  Report
03/19 07:54:40 am
29 SEK   -1.36%
01:17pDDM  : assigned ‘B' Rating with stable outlook
PU
01:17pDDM  : Debt assigned ‘B' Rating with stable outlook
PU
01:01pDDM  : assigned `B' Rating with stable outlook
AQ
DDM : assigned ‘B' Rating with stable outlook

03/22/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
22 Mar 2021

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM), announces that S&P Global Ratings ('S&P') and Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') have both assigned its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (publ) with a 'B' Rating with stable outlook.

Fredrik Olsson, CFO of DDM, comments: 'I am very pleased to announce that we have received our first ratings from S&P and Fitch, which is a significant milestone in our financing plan for the years to come. This underlines our strong capital and liquidity position, which will enable us to capitalise on our investment pipeline.'

For further information, please refer to the press releases issued by S&P and Fitch on their respective websites.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18.00 CET on 22 March 2021.

Disclaimer

DDM Holding AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 41,2 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net income 2020 9,14 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 107 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,7 M 46,0 M 46,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 100%
Chart DDM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
DDM Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henrik Wennerholm Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Olsson Chief Financial Officer
Jörgen Durban Chairman
Alessandro Pappalardo Chief Investment Officer
Erik Jonas Petter Fällström Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DDM HOLDING AG7.41%47
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED8.98%40 127
NATIXIS45.14%15 280
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.27.47%14 186
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.37.15%8 250
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.34.45%7 167
