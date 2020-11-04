De Grey Mining : AGM Notice of Meeting & Proxy

ASX: DEG

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 November 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting

& Proxy Form

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) invites you to attend an Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is to be held at 11.00AM WST on Friday 4 December 2020, at Vibe Hotel, 9 Alvan Street, Subiaco Western Australia, 6008.

An investor presentation will also be given at this meeting.

In accordance with section 5(1)(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 1) 2020 made by the Commonwealth Treasurer on 5 May 2020, the Notice of General Meeting, accompanying Explanatory Statement and Schedules (Meeting Materials) are being made available to shareholders electronically. You are able to view and download the Meeting Materials online from the Company website, and specifically the announcements page www.degreymining.com.au/asx- announcements.

If you have nominated an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications with the Company's share registry, Automic Group Pty Ltd, you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Meeting Materials.

In order to be able to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your shareholder details online at www.investor.automic.com.au/#/signup by registering with your unique shareholder identification number you can find on your Personalised Proxy form or log in using your existing log in details.

Once logged in you can complete your proxy vote online www.investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah. If you prefer not to vote online, please return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions contained within the Meeting Materials and the Personalised Proxy form.

If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice of Meeting please contact the Company's share registry, Automic Group Pty Ltd, on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414

(Overseas).

A copy of both the abovementioned Meeting Materials and Proxy Form are attached herewith.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman of De Grey.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jardine Craig Nelmes/Patrick Holywell Michael Vaughan Managing Director Company Secretaries (Media enquiries) +61 8 6117 9328 +61 8 6117 9328 Fivemark Partners admin@degreymining.com.au admin@degreymining.com.au +61 422 602 720 michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au