Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18
0.935 AUD   -6.03%
02:57pDE GREY MINING : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/12DE GREY MINING : Discovers Thick Gold Zones at Falcon Intrusion
MT
01/12DE GREY MINING : Consistent extensive gold endowment at Falcon
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

01/18/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX: DEG

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 January 2021

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr. Peter Canterbury has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Peter is an experienced mining executive and Certified Practicing Accountant with a broad skillset spanning financial and corporate management, accounting, project financing, feasibility studies, contract negotiation and mining operations.

He has held senior roles within the mining industry for close to 20 years, including as CEO and CFO of several ASX-listed companies. His previous positions include Managing Director of Triton Minerals Ltd, CEO/Executive Director of Bauxite Resources Ltd and CFO and Acting CEO of Sundance Resources Ltd.

Peter brings highly relevant financial expertise to support De Grey's ambitions of becoming a Tier 1 gold producer from Hemi. He will commence as CFO in February 2021.

Mr. Craig Nelmes, who has served as De Grey 's CFO since October 2013, will continue in his role as Company Secretary.

De Grey Managing Director, Glenn Jardine, commented:

"Peter is an important addition to the De Grey management team as we continue to increase our organisational capability across the business. His experience immediately enhances our capacity to progress the Hemi Gold Discovery from the resource definition phase through feasibility studies, financing, construction and into production."

"Craig Nelmes has been an integral part of the Company's success through the last 7 years and is very accepting of the ongoing organizational transition of the Company towards Tier One production. We thank Craig for the energy and leadership he brought as CFO over the past seven years and are very pleased he will continue to have an important role in De Grey's future."

This announcement has been authorised for release by the De Grey Board.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jardine

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director

(Media enquiries)

+61 8 6117 9328

Fivemark Partners

admin@degreymining.com.au

+61 422 602 720

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Level 3, Suite 24-26,

PO Box 2023

E admin@degreymining.com.au

degreymining.com.au

22 Railway Road,

Subiaco WA 6904

P +61 8 6117 9328

ABN: 65 094 206 292

Subiaco WA 6008

F +61 8 6117 9330

FRA Code: WKN 633879

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about DE GREY MINING LIMITED
02:57pDE GREY MINING : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/12DE GREY MINING : Discovers Thick Gold Zones at Falcon Intrusion
MT
01/12DE GREY MINING : Consistent extensive gold endowment at Falcon
PU
01/03De Grey Mining Names CFO
MT
2020DE GREY MINING : Strong infill and extension results at Brolga
AQ
2020DE GREY MINING : Strong infill & extension results at Brolga
PU
2020DE GREY MINING : Defines Mineralization at Brolga Gold Zone
MT
2020DE GREY MINING : AGM Presentation
PU
2020DE GREY MINING : Mallina Gold Project Exploration Update
AQ
2020Gold Exploration to Commence Over Pilbara Projects for Hemi-Style Targets
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,20 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 930 M 926 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,54 AUD
Last Close Price 0,94 AUD
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glenn Robert Jardine Managing Director & Director
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Peter John Hood Lead Independent Director
Eduard Eshuys Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED-7.88%990
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.29%49 887
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.59%41 132
POLYUS-1.95%27 460
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.53%17 911
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.75%16 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ