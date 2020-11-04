Log in
De Grey Mining : Cleansing notice - exercise of unlisted options

11/04/2020 | 03:55am EST

ASX: DEG

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 October 2020

Cleansing Notice

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) wishes to confirm the allotment of 4,015,000 ordinary fully paid shares on exercise of 2,750,000 unlisted options exercisable at 10 cents, 250,000 unlisted options exercisable at 30 cents and 1,015,000 unlisted options exercisable at 35 cents.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that, as at 29 October 2020:

  1. 4,015,000 Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. The Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  3. The Company has complied with Section 674 of the Act; and
  4. There is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman of De Grey.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jardine

Craig Nelmes/Patrick Holywell

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director

Company Secretaries

(Media enquiries)

+61 8 6117 9328

+61 8 6117 9328

Fivemark Partners

admin@degreymining.com.au

admin@degreymining.com.au

+61 422 602 720

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Level 3, Suite 24-26,

PO Box 2023

E admin@degreymining.com.au

degreymining.com.au

22 Railway Road,

Subiaco WA 6904

P +61 8 6117 9328

ABN: 65 094 206 292

Subiaco WA 6008

F +61 8 6117 9330

FRA Code: WKN 633879

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

