De Grey Mining : Cleansing notice - exercise of unlisted options

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
30 October 2020
Cleansing Notice
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) wishes to confirm the allotment of 4,015,000 ordinary fully paid shares on exercise of 2,750,000 unlisted options exercisable at 10 cents, 250,000 unlisted options exercisable at 30 cents and 1,015,000 unlisted options exercisable at 35 cents.
The Company hereby notifies ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that, as at 29 October 2020:
-
4,015,000 Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
-
The Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
-
The Company has complied with Section 674 of the Act; and
-
There is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman of De Grey.
