De Grey Mining : Diucon extended to 550m depth and remains open

Diucon extended to 550m depth and remains open

Broad zones of high grade mineralisation intersected near surface

New resource definition results include:

63m @ 4.3g/t Au from 87m in HERC770 49.9m @ 3.0g/t Au from 83.2m in HEDD106 27m @ 5.3g/t Au from 55m in HERC787 19m @ 5.9g/t Au from 204m in HERC786 and 6.7m @ 8.5g/t Au from 40.3m and 4.5 @ 3.5g/t Au from 54.0m and 14.2m @ 6.3g/t Au from 67.0m in HEDD060 including visible gold at 71m

Extensions to the maiden Hemi mineral resource estimate ( MRE ) and scoping study pit shells include:

) and scoping study pit shells include: 130.8m @ 0.9g/t Au * from 376m in HEDD101, including 21m @ 1.3g/t Au from 384.04m and 38m @ 1.6g/t Au from 437m (100m below the maiden MRE and 200m below the base of the Scoping Study pit design) 25m @ 1.1g/t Au from 722m (300m below the maiden MRE and 300m below the Scoping Study pit design) in HERC959D

Drilling at Diucon and Eagle has intersected broad zones of mineralised intrusive in resource definition and extensional drilling including high grade mineralisation associated with quartz- carbonate veining, sericite-albite alteration and visible gold.

sericite-albite alteration and visible gold. Extensional drilling at depth and to the south of Diucon and to the west towards Antwerp continues.

De Grey General Manager Exploration, Phil Tornatora, commented:

"Recent drilling at Diucon has increased the depth of mineralisation to approximately 550m below surface.

Zones of higher gold grades, commonly associated with visible gold, continue to be intersected.

The southern lodes have been tested to a maximum depth of only around 200m vertically, and drilling is extending these at depth. In addition, the main zones of mineralisation continue to be extended along strike to the west and at depth, all of which are expected to contribute to an upgraded resource base at Diucon.

Infill drilling is also being conducted to increase the resource confidence from JORC Inferred to Indicated classification.

This week marks the second anniversary of the announcement of the Hemi discovery in aircore drilling"