De Grey Mining : Diucon extended to 550m depth and remains open
12/16/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX: DEG
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
17 December 2021
For personal use only
Diucon extended to 550m depth and remains open
Broad zones of high grade mineralisation intersected near surface
New resource definition results include:
63m @ 4.3g/t Au from 87m in HERC770
49.9m @ 3.0g/t Au from 83.2m in HEDD106
27m @ 5.3g/t Au from 55m in HERC787
19m @ 5.9g/t Au from 204m in HERC786 and
6.7m @ 8.5g/t Au from 40.3m and 4.5 @ 3.5g/t Au from 54.0m and 14.2m @ 6.3g/t Au from 67.0m in HEDD060 including visible gold at 71m
Extensions to the maiden Hemi mineral resource estimate (MRE) and scoping study pit shells include:
130.8m @ 0.9g/t Au* from 376m in HEDD101, including 21m @ 1.3g/t Au from 384.04m and 38m @ 1.6g/t Au from 437m (100m below the maiden MRE and 200m below the base of the Scoping Study pit design)
25m @ 1.1g/t Au from 722m (300m below the maiden MRE and 300m below the Scoping Study pit design) in HERC959D
Drilling at Diucon and Eagle has intersected broad zones of mineralised intrusive in resource definition and extensional drilling including high grade mineralisation associated with quartz- carbonate veining, sericite-albite alteration and visible gold.
Extensional drilling at depth and to the south of Diucon and to the west towards Antwerp continues.
De Grey General Manager Exploration, Phil Tornatora, commented:
"Recent drilling at Diucon has increased the depth of mineralisation to approximately 550m below surface.
Zones of higher gold grades, commonly associated with visible gold, continue to be intersected.
The southern lodes have been tested to a maximum depth of only around 200m vertically, and drilling is extending these at depth. In addition, the main zones of mineralisation continue to be extended along strike to the west and at depth, all of which are expected to contribute to an upgraded resource base at Diucon.
Infill drilling is also being conducted to increase the resource confidence from JORC Inferred to Indicated classification.
This week marks the second anniversary of the announcement of the Hemi discovery in aircore drilling"
*Intervals calculated at 0.3g/t Au cut-off grade
Ground Floor,
PO Box 84
E admin@degreymining.com.au
degreymining.com.au
2 Kings Park Road,
West Perth WA 6872
P +61 8 6117 9328
ABN: 65 094 206 292
West Perth WA 6005
F +61 8 6117 9330
FRA Code: WKN 633879
For personal use only
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey" or the "Company") is pleased to report these latest resource definition results from the Diucon deposit at Hemi. The gold mineralisation at Diucon shows similar alteration and sulphide development as seen at the adjacent deposits of Aquila, Brolga, Crow, Falcon and Eagle. Like Eagle, Diucon also shows overprinting quartz veins which can carry high gold grades.
The mineralised intrusion at Diucon has now been intersected to 300m in width, 550m depth and over 1,000m along strike and remains open in all directions. Ongoing drilling at Diucon and Eagle demonstrate potential to increase gold endowment at both prospects through extensions to the maiden Hemi mineral resource estimate (MRE) and increased grade.
Both extension and infill drilling are currently underway at Diucon and Eagle. RC and diamond holes are targeting depth extensions and additional lodes to the south. Drilling is also targeting down plunge extensions to the SW towards Antwerp. Resource definition drilling to a 40m x 40m spacing above approximately 400 vertical metres is currently being prioritised to increase the resource confidence level from JORC Inferred to Indicated in areas of Diucon and Eagle proposed to be mined by open pit methods. Resource definition drilling for the PFS will continue into the first quarter of 2022. Resource extension drilling at Diucon and the other zones at Hemi will continue throughout 2022.
New drill intercepts are provided in Table 1 (at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade) and Table 2 (at a 0.3g/t Au cut-off grade).
Significant Infill Drill Results
Section 28720E
18m @ 2.2g/t Au from 114m in HERC784
19m @ 5.9g/t Au from 204m in HERC786 Section 28800E
27m @ 5.3g/t Au from 55m in HERC787 Section 28840E (Figure 3):
76.9m @ 2.2g/t Au* from 56.1m in HEDD106, including 49.9 @ 3.0g/t Au from 83.2m Section 28880E (Figure 4)
63m @ 4.3g/t Au from 87m in HERC770
56m @ 2.0g/t Au from 136m in HERC776
17m @ 3.5g/t Au from 70m in HERC772D and 72m @ 0.8g/t Au* from 175m in HERC772D including 16m @ 1.5g/t Au from 224m
Section 28920E (Figure 5)
42.5m @ 3.9g/t Au* from 38.7m in HEDD060 including 6.7m @ 8.5g/t Au from 40.3m, 4.5 @ 3.5g/t Au from 54.0m and 14.2m @ 6.3g/t Au from 67.0m in HEDD060 (infill). Includes visible gold at 71m (Figure 1)
48m @ 1.5g/t Au from 33.0m and 22.8m @ 1.8g/t Au from 98.0m and 25.2m @ 1.5g/t Au from 151.6m in HEDD061
Section 29000E
52.8m @ 1.5g/t Au from 27.7m in HEDD208, with results pending for the remaining holes on this section
*Intervals calculated at 0.3g/t Au cut-off grade
De Grey Mining Limited ASX Announcement
2
For personal use only
Significant Extensional Drill Results
Section 28640E
130.8m @ 0.9g/t Au* from 376m in HEDD101, including 21m @ 1.3g/t Au from 384.04m and 38m @ 1.6g/t Au from 437m (100m below the maiden MRE and 200m below the base of the Scoping Study pit design)
Section 28760E (Figure 6)
47m @ 0.9g/t Au* from 700m in HERC959D, including 25m @ 1.1g/t Au from 722m (300m below the maiden MRE and 300m below the Scoping Study pit design)
Section 28960E
28m @ 1.1g/t Au from 242m in HEDD200 (extending the southern lode, open below)
32m @ 0.6g/t Au from 303m and 15m @ 1.1g/t Au from 345m in HEDD102 (70m below the maiden MRE)
25m @ 1.1g/t Au from 314m in HERC898D
Section 29040E
11.4m @ 1.6g/t Au from 267m in HERC437DW1 (100m below Scoping Study pit design)
*Intervals calculated at 0.3g/t Au cut-off grade
Figure 1 Visible gold in HEDD060, 71m depth
De Grey Mining Limited ASX Announcement
3
Figure 2 Plan of Diucon
personal use only
De Grey Mining Limited ASX Announcement
4
r
Figure 3 Diucon Section 28840E
personal use only
De Grey Mining Limited ASX Announcement
5
r
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:58:01 UTC.