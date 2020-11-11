De Grey Mining : Further high-grade extensions at Crow and Aquila

Total metres drilled at Hemi now exceed 200,000 metres since the discovery in December 2019. Seven rigs are currently operating around Hemi in support of completion of a maiden resource by the middle of 2021.

Drilling at the western end of Aquila continues and has extended mineralisation at depth and to the west toward Falcon. A broad mineralized zone is present at least 400 metres below surface that includes narrower high grade intervals.

Wide spaced 80 by 80m extensional RC drilling continues in the northwest of Crow, with assay results awaited. Aircore drilling further to the west of the Crow intrusive has identified areas for follow up RC drilling. Drilling will continue at Crow to infill and expand the mineralised footprint.

"The new results at Crow continue to demonstrate potential for higher grade lodes within the large, broad mineralised zones. The Company recently announced extensions to the northwest of Crow. Potential also remains for extensions to the northeast and southwest.

Seven drill rigs now operating in and around Hemi conducting infill resource drilling and testing new and extensional targets

24.6m @ 2.7g/t Au from 244.36m in HERC246D (incl 5m @ 5.0g/t Au from 252m) on Section 30080E and

New results at Aquila extending mineralisation at depth and to the southwest. Mineralisation remains open. Significant results include:

Depth and strike extensions at the southwestern portion of Crow. Mineralisation remains open along strike and up and down dip. Significant results on section 30080E include:

17m @ 12.9g/t Au from 91m in HERC342 (incl 7m @ 29.4g/t Au from 94m); and

High grade gold intersected at the eastern edge of Crow. Mineralisation remains open to the east. Significant results on section 30520E include:

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide the following drilling update at the Hemi Gold Discovery, located approximately 60km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia.

The Aquila and Crow zones are located adjacent and to the north of the large Brolga intrusion at Hemi. Extensional step out drilling in these two zones continues at a nominal 80m x 80m spacing to the northwest. Infill resource definition drilling to a 40m x 80m spacing is continuing in the central and eastern portions of Crow.

Step out and infill drilling at Hemi is on-going and the latest results at Aquila and Crow continue to firm up areas of high grade gold mineralisation (+2g/t) within a much larger and broader gold system.

The infill resource definition drilling program will continue over the coming months at all four zones identified to date at Hemi. This will enable a robust resource estimate targeting a high level of JORC 2012 Indicated category. The initial Hemi resource estimate is planned for completion by the middle of 2021.

Significant new gold results in drilling are provided in Table 1 as well as Figures 1-4.

Crow Zone

At Crow, some outstanding high-grade intercepts continue to be returned north-east of the previously reported 64m @ 13.4g/t Au from 141m in HERC238 (section 30400E). New results include:

17m @ 12.9g/t Au from 91m in HERC342 (including 7m @ 29.4g/t Au );

from 91m in HERC342 (including ); 5m @ 7.4g/t Au from 139m in HERC343 (including 3m @ 11.6g/t Au ) on section 30520E (Figure 2); and

from 139m in HERC343 (including ) on section 30520E (Figure 2); and 15m @ 1.8g/t Au from 79m in HERC 350 .

Numerous sub-parallel zones of mineralisation over a strike length of at least 500m continue to be defined, and mineralisation remains open.

Additional Crow lodes in the footwall (north) of Aquila are also being defined with further drilling, demonstrated by an intersection of 24.6m @ 1.4g/t Au from 345m in HERC246D (Figure 3).

Other significant new drilling results at Crow are provided in Table 1.

Wide spaced 80 x 80m extensional drilling continues in the northwest of Crow, with further assay results awaited. Recent aircore drilling has defined further western extensions of the Crow intrusive and follow up RC drilling for this area is being planned.

Aquila Zone

At Aquila, drilling is continuing to drill extend the Aquila high grade plunging shoot to the west. The Aquila zone now extends beyond 800m east-west and has been confirmed to depths of ~400m.

New intersections from the western end of Aquila include:

24.6m @ 2.7g/t Au from 244.36m in HERC246D o (incl 5m @ 5g/t Au from 252m)

5m @ 5g/t Au 4m @ 2.8g/t Au from 152m in HERC291

from 152m in HERC291 35.6m @ 1g/t Au from 419m in HEDD010

from 419m in HEDD010 1.7m @ 4.5g/t Au from 408m in HERC244D and o 2.3m @ 5.2g/t Au from 425.7m

Diamond drilling is continuing to target high grade plunging shoots at Aquila (see Figure 4).