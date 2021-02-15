De Grey Mining : Further metallurgical testwork confirms high gold recoveries

ASX: DEG

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 February 2021

Further metallurgical testwork confirms high gold recoveries at the Mallina Gold Project

Highlights:

 Gravity testwork on three composite samples from Brolga achieved gold recoveries of 12.4%, 27.3% and 12.1%. Gravity testwork will continue on samples from Aquila, Crow and Falcon.

 Testwork assessing three separate potential oxidation processes; pressure oxidation (POX), Albion® and biological oxidation (BIOX®) achieved recoveries respectively of 97%, 98% and 94% on composite samples from Brolga. Testwork utilising the three oxidation processes will continue this quarter on samples from Aquila, Crow and Falcon.

 Overall gold recoveries of 95% have been achieved on samples from Brolga using a flowsheet combining gravity, flotation/oxidation and CIL in initial testwork to date.

 Flotation recoveries into gold rich concentrates were achieved at mass pulls of approximately 7.5%. This will lead to an oxidation circuit being approximately 15 times smaller than the front-end comminution and flotation circuits.

 A high-level trade-off study into the three potential oxidation processes of POX, Albion® and BIOX® has been conducted assessing the implications for capital and operating costs, commissioning, operability and metallurgical recoveries. Subject to further testwork, preferred oxidation process routes will be carried forward into further engineering studies.

 Comminution testwork on Brolga and Aquila deposit samples demonstrate mineralisation varies between medium to hard rock. Comminution testwork will be conducted on Crow and Falcon samples this quarter.

 A trade-off study considering a range of potential comminution circuits has been conducted considering the capital and operating costs, operability, flexibility and comminution indices. Further details provided herein.

De Grey Managing Director, Glenn Jardine, commented:

"The results from our ongoing metallurgical testwork program continue to give us confidence in the multiple pathways we have to achieve high gold recoveries from Hemi and the regional deposits at Mallina. Each of the potential oxidation processes delivered high recoveries, with POX and Albion® the standouts respectively at 97% and 98%. Further testwork and trade off studies underway will enable us to optimise the various aspects of our metallurgical program in terms of capital, operating costs, recoveries and operability."

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to report positive results from the metallurgical testwork program at its Hemi and regional deposits, located approximately 60km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia.

The Company is undertaking a comprehensive metallurgical testwork program across each of the mineralised zones at Hemi (Brolga, Aquila, Crow and Falcon) and the regional deposits of Mallina and Withnell. The other main regional deposits of Toweranna and Wingina are free milling and will be able to be treated through a conventional CIL circuit.

Gravity Testwork

Recovery of free gold through a gravity process using a Knelson gravity concentrator was tested on three composite samples of Brolga mineralisation. The samples returned gravity recovery results of 12.4%, 27.3% and 12.1% as shown in Table 1.

These recoveries may not be representative of all mineralised zones at Hemi and gravity testwork will continue on composite samples from Brolga, Aquila, Crow and Falcon. However, the potential to achieve a meaningful level (e.g. 10%) of gravity gold recovery without the need for either CIL or flotation/oxidation processes is positive.

Table 1: Brolga composite sample gravity gold recovery

Composite Head Grade (g/t Au) Gravity Gold Recovery (%) MC2 3.18 12.4 MC3 2.61 27.3 MC4 2.68 12.1

Oxidation Amenability Testwork and Initial Trade-off Study

Oxidation amenability testwork has been conducted on five composites from Brolga and one composite from Withnell and Mallina. The oxidation processes tested were pressure oxidation (POX), Albion® and biological oxidation (BIOX®). Testwork to date on samples from Brolga and the Regional deposits has shown relatively minor differences in the metallurgical recoveries achieved by each oxidation process. Testing of all three processes will be extended to samples from Aquila, Crow and Falcon zones at Hemi. Simplified process flowsheets incorporating each of the potential oxidation routes are shown in Figures 1 to 3 below.

Brolga

POX testwork was previously reported (refer to ASX announcement 9 July 2020) for Brolga composite MC4 which achieved an overall recovery of 96.1% at a grind size of p80 of 75 micron. Recovery through the POX step for MC4 was 99%.

Testwork was subsequently conducted on four other Brolga composites achieving overall recoveries of between 91.5% and 92.9% gold recovery at a grind size of p80 of 106 micron. Results are shown in Table 2. Further work will be undertaken to optimise grind size and recovery.

One Brolga composite was separately tested for amenability using the Albion® and BIOX® oxidation processes. Overall recovery using Albion® was 95.3% and using BIOX® 91.7%. Results are shown respectively for Albion® and BIOX® in Tables 3 and 4.

Composite MC1 is a sample of transition mineralisation and composites MC2, MC3 and MC4 are samples of primary mineralisation. Recoveries through flotation/oxidation and CIL circuits ranged from low to mid-90's and excluded the impact of gravity recovery. As previously reported, the

flotation/oxidation recovery of the transition sample MC1 was lower than MC2, MC3 and MC4 as anticipated. This was offset by higher flotation tailings recovery through CIL for MC1. These results are positive for transitional and primary mineralisation at Hemi.

Flotation recoveries into gold rich concentrates were achieved at mass pulls of approximately 7.5%. This will lead to an oxidation circuit being approximately 15 times smaller than the front-end comminution and flotation circuits.

Table 2: Brolga POX Testwork

Gold Recovery (%) Composite Flotation POX Flotation Concentrate x POX Flotation Tail x CIL Overall* MC1 83.0 96.6 80.2 12.3 92.5 MC2 93.0 95.7 86.2 6.7 92.9 MC3 92.2 96.2 86.7 4.8 91.5 MC4# 92.5 99.0 91.6 4.5 96.1 Combined MC2, MC3, MC4 88.9 96.9 86.2 7.1 93.5

#previously announced 9 July 2020

Table 3: Brolga Albion® Testwork

Gold Recovery (%) Composite Flotation Albion® Flotation Concentrate x Albion® Flotation Tail x CIL Overall* Combined MC2, MC3, MC4 90.9 98.0 89.1 6.2 95.3

Table 4: Brolga BIOX® Testwork

Gold Recovery (%) Composite Flotation BIOX® Flotation Concentrate x BIOX® Flotation Tail x CIL Overall* Combined MC2, MC3, MC4 90.9 94 85.5 6.2 91.7

*excludes impact of gravity gold recovery

It is encouraging that all three processes demonstrate high gold recoveries on a wide set of samples from Brolga. The remaining zones at Hemi will also be tested using all three oxidation processes.

A high level, initial trade-off study considering the three potential oxidation processes has been conducted by GR Engineering Services. The study considered the capital and operating costs, commissioning, operational simplicity and metallurgical recoveries of the three oxidation process options.

POX and BIOX are well known technologies used at gold projects throughout the world. The Albion® process has also been identified as having potential application at Hemi with benefits including:

• Capital and operating costs

• Flexibility to cope with changes in ore type and sulphide content

• Circuit and operational simplicity

• Straightforward start-up and shutdown

• Atmospheric leaching

• Low pressure oxygen plant

The Albion® process is currently in use at large base metals refineries in Spain and Germany and at a sulphide gold mine and plant in Armenia.

However, metallurgical testwork and studies remain at an early stage and POX, Albion® and BIOX® oxidation processes all remain under active consideration for use at Hemi.

As noted, further oxidation testwork will be conducted on each of the zones at Hemi before one or more preferred oxidation process routes are selected to be carried forward into optimisation metallurgical testwork and engineering studies.