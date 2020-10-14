Log in
DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
1.345 AUD   -2.89%
10/14DE GREY MINING : Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers Forum
PU
10/13DE GREY MINING : Corporate Investor Presentation
PU
10/12DE GREY MINING : Thick High Grade near surface hits continue at Falcon
AQ
De Grey Mining : Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers Forum

10/14/2020 | 12:00am EDT

Hemi Discovery,

Mallina Gold Province

It's only the beginning

Diggers and Dealers Forum

October 2020

1

Forward looking statements disclaimer

These materials prepared by De Grey Mining Limited (or the "Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may

include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or

production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including

the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the

Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by

the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant securities exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Aspirational goal Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the aspirational goal referred to on Slide 4 is conceptual in nature. As at the date of this report, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a Mineral Resource of this magnitude and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of such Mineral Resources to be realised.

2

The first WA gold rush - the Pilbara

Rock with visible gold picked up by Jimmy Withnell to throw at a crow near Roebourne in 18881

  1. Source: WA Museum
  2. Source: State Records Office of WA Cons527 Item 1888/0244

Telegram sent by Magistrate Colonel Edward Fox Angelo to Colonial Secretary Sir Malcom Fraser following Jimmy Withnell's gold discovery2

3

Redefining the Pilbara

The same geological setting as the Yilgarn:

Pilbara Craton +8Moz

Archaean aged rocks 2.5 - 4 billion years old

Immature modern exploration (<20yrs)

New shallow discoveries expected

Granite/greenstone belts

Warrawoona

1.2Moz

  • Potential for shear-hosted gold previously recognised
  • Recent discovery of a intrusion-hosted style of gold mineralisation new for the Pilbara

Mallina

Port Hedland

+2.2Moz

and

Hemi

Pilbara

Mosquito Creek

1.5Moz

  • Transformational discovery for De Grey and the Region
  • 150km of prospective strike still largely untested

Yilgarn Craton +200Moz

Very mature exploration (>120yrs)

New discoveries expected at depth

Plutonic

8Moz

Murchison

18Moz

Yilgarn

Southern Cross

10Moz

PERTH

Yandal/Wiluna

45Moz

Yamarna

6Moz

Laverton/Leonora

37Moz

Kalgoorlie/

Norseman

120Moz

Boddington

28Moz

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 03:59:07 UTC

