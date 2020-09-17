Log in
De Grey Mining : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder - Bank of America Corporation & its related bodies corporate

09/17/2020 | 08:40am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

De Grey Mining Limited

ACN/ARSN

094 206 292

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate

(See Appendix C)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

15 September 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

9 September 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Present Notice

securities (4)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Ordinary

61,587,748

5.15%

80,196,045

6.69%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration given

Class and

Person's

change

interest changed

Change (6)

in relation to change

Number of

votes affected

(7)

securities

affected

Please see Appendix A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest

Class and

Person's

relevant

holder of

to be registered

number of

(6)

votes

interest

securities

holder (8)

securities

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Power to control voting

Ordinary

28,628,856

(Australia)

(Australia)

(Australia)

and/or disposal of

28,628,856

Futures

Nominees Pty Ltd

Futures Limited

securities in its capacity as

Limited

ultimate beneficial owner

having a principal position.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

Ordinary

24,824,829

International

(Australia)

International

pursuant to a Prime

24,824,829

(Australia) Ltd

Nominees Pty Ltd

(Australia) Ltd

Brokerage Agreement (see

Appendix B), with power to

control the voting and/or

disposal of borrowed

securities.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

Ordinary

26,742,360

International

(Australia)

International

pursuant to a Prime

26,742,360

Nominees Pty Ltd

Brokerage Agreement or

Stock Borrow Loan

Agreement (see Appendix

B), with power to control

the voting and/or disposal

of borrowed securities.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association

(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Addresses

Bank of America Corporation

100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street, London, England, EC1A 1HQ, United

Kingdom

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Kelvin Kwok

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

17 September 2020

Appendix A

Date of

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration

Class (6) of

Securities

Person's

Remark

change

(5)

securities

affected

votes affected

09/08/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

3,306,059

3,306,059

Refer to App. B

09/08/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(29)

(29)

Refer to App. B

09/08/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

68,530

Ordinary

47,513

47,513

N/A

09/08/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(61,566)

Ordinary

(43,356)

(43,356)

N/A

09/08/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(121,652)

Ordinary

(84,711)

(84,711)

N/A

09/08/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(84,664)

Ordinary

(58,291)

(58,291)

N/A

09/09/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

1,658,923

1,658,923

Refer to App. B

09/09/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(9,648,779)

(9,648,779)

Refer to App. B

09/09/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,563,508)

(1,563,508)

Refer to App. B

09/09/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

11,212,287

11,212,287

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

749,678

749,678

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,058,387)

(1,058,387)

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,306,059)

(3,306,059)

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(11,212,287)

(11,212,287)

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,015,599)

(1,015,599)

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

15,533,945

15,533,945

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

2,400,000

2,400,000

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

1,400,000

1,400,000

Refer to App. B

09/10/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

1,000,000

1,000,000

Refer to App. B

09/11/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

834,675

834,675

Refer to App. B

09/11/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(75,832)

(75,832)

Refer to App. B

09/11/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(450,094)

(450,094)

Refer to App. B

09/11/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(2,399,920)

(2,399,920)

Refer to App. B

09/14/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

474,276

474,276

Refer to App. B

09/14/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

7,394,793

7,394,793

Refer to App. B

09/14/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(37,971)

Ordinary

(27,360)

(27,360)

N/A

09/14/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(243,484)

Ordinary

(173,414)

(173,414)

N/A

09/14/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

3,333,765

Ordinary

2,381,213

2,381,213

N/A

09/15/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

781,153

781,153

Refer to App. B

09/15/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(299,584)

(299,584)

Refer to App. B

09/15/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(474,276)

(474,276)

Refer to App. B

09/15/2020

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(21,509)

(21,509)

Refer to App. B

09/15/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(80)

(80)

Refer to App. B

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 12:39:01 UTC
