De Grey Mining : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder - Bank of America Corporation & its related bodies corporate
09/17/2020 | 08:40am EDT
Form 604
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
De Grey Mining Limited
ACN/ARSN
094 206 292
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate
(See Appendix C)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
15 September 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
9 September 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Present Notice
securities (4)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Ordinary
61,587,748
5.15%
80,196,045
6.69%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration given
Class and
Person's
change
interest changed
Change (6)
in relation to change
Number of
votes affected
(7)
securities
affected
Please see Appendix A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's
relevant
holder of
to be registered
number of
(6)
votes
interest
securities
holder (8)
securities
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Power to control voting
Ordinary
28,628,856
(Australia)
(Australia)
(Australia)
and/or disposal of
28,628,856
Futures
Nominees Pty Ltd
Futures Limited
securities in its capacity as
Limited
ultimate beneficial owner
having a principal position.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
24,824,829
International
(Australia)
International
pursuant to a Prime
24,824,829
(Australia) Ltd
Nominees Pty Ltd
(Australia) Ltd
Brokerage Agreement (see
Appendix B), with power to
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
26,742,360
International
(Australia)
International
pursuant to a Prime
26,742,360
Nominees Pty Ltd
Brokerage Agreement or
Stock Borrow Loan
Agreement (see Appendix
B), with power to control
the voting and/or disposal
of borrowed securities.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association
(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Addresses
Bank of America Corporation
100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International
2 King Edward Street, London, England, EC1A 1HQ, United
Kingdom
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Kelvin Kwok
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
17 September 2020
Appendix A
Date of
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Consideration
Class (6) of
Securities
Person's
Remark
change
(5)
securities
affected
votes affected
09/08/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
3,306,059
3,306,059
Refer to App. B
09/08/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(29)
(29)
Refer to App. B
09/08/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
68,530
Ordinary
47,513
47,513
N/A
09/08/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(61,566)
Ordinary
(43,356)
(43,356)
N/A
09/08/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(121,652)
Ordinary
(84,711)
(84,711)
N/A
09/08/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(84,664)
Ordinary
(58,291)
(58,291)
N/A
09/09/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
1,658,923
1,658,923
Refer to App. B
09/09/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(9,648,779)
(9,648,779)
Refer to App. B
09/09/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,563,508)
(1,563,508)
Refer to App. B
09/09/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
11,212,287
11,212,287
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
749,678
749,678
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,058,387)
(1,058,387)
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,306,059)
(3,306,059)
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(11,212,287)
(11,212,287)
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,015,599)
(1,015,599)
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
15,533,945
15,533,945
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
2,400,000
2,400,000
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
1,400,000
1,400,000
Refer to App. B
09/10/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
1,000,000
1,000,000
Refer to App. B
09/11/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
834,675
834,675
Refer to App. B
09/11/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(75,832)
(75,832)
Refer to App. B
09/11/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(450,094)
(450,094)
Refer to App. B
09/11/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(2,399,920)
(2,399,920)
Refer to App. B
09/14/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
474,276
474,276
Refer to App. B
09/14/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
7,394,793
7,394,793
Refer to App. B
09/14/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(37,971)
Ordinary
(27,360)
(27,360)
N/A
09/14/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(243,484)
Ordinary
(173,414)
(173,414)
N/A
09/14/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
3,333,765
Ordinary
2,381,213
2,381,213
N/A
09/15/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
781,153
781,153
Refer to App. B
09/15/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(299,584)
(299,584)
Refer to App. B
09/15/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(474,276)
(474,276)
Refer to App. B
09/15/2020
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(21,509)
(21,509)
Refer to App. B
09/15/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(80)
(80)
Refer to App. B
