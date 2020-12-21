De Grey Mining : Strong infill & extension results at Brolga

Extensional drilling programs are also underway at Falcon and to the north-west of Crow in the immediate vicinity of Hemi. Results of this drilling will be communicated in the New Year."

Extensional RC drilling shows that the system remains open to the south and west. RC drilling is in progress to the south and west of Brolga between Brolga and Brolga South and between Brolga and Falcon. Potential remains to identify near surface gold mineralisation capable of shallow open pit mining.

"It is one year since the first results from Hemi were announced and the discovery has continued to deliver on its early promise. The infill drilling diamond drilling at Brolga has provided strong support and confidence in the consistency and continuity of gold mineralisation previously intersected in RC drilling in this large mineralised system.

Extensions to the Brolga intrusion to the west and south remain a priority where it parallels the Falcon intrusion

along strike to the south west of section 30320E. Extensional RC drilling is in progress.

HERC138D is on the western fringe of current RC drilling at Brolga demonstrating that the large mineralised system remains open to the west.

Consistency of infill drilling results and between diamond and RC drilling is encouraging and important for increasing resource confidence

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide the following drilling update at the Hemi Gold Discovery, located approximately 60km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia.

Brolga is the largest gold zone discovered at Hemi to date. Recent drilling has targeted down dip and strike extensions to the main Brolga zone, in addition to resource infill drilling. Several diamond holes for metallurgical test work were completed earlier this year, with results for HEDD007 recently received.

Significant new gold results in drilling are provide in Table 1 and Figures 1-4.

Infill Drilling

Recent resource definition drilling has targeted drilling to 40m collar spacing along existing 80m spaced sections to better define thickness and grade continuity (Figure 1). The infill drilling program will continue over the coming months at all the Hemi zones to enable a robust resource estimate planned for mid-2021.

Intercepts received to date have been successful in demonstrating continuity of the previous wide spaced drilling (80m x 80m). Results continue to show broad zones of consistent gold mineralisation and strong correlations between adjacent holes. Infill metallurgical diamond drill hole HEDD007 (Figure 2) demonstrated consistency of thickness and grade at 40m collar spacing and with intersections achieved in previous RC drilling. Both aspects are important for increasing confidence.

The infill program is designed to provide sufficient drill density to enable a significant portion of the maiden resource estimate to meet JORC 2012 Indicated classification. This program will continue into early 2021 throughout the various zones in parallel with extensional drilling programs.

Extensional Drilling

Several deeper diamond tails were completed to test down dip extensions to the main Brolga zone. Drilling has demonstrated that the Brolga mineralised system is open to over 600m vertical depth on section 30320E (Figure 3). In addition, relatively shallow down plunge extensions to the main Brolga zone were also demonstrated by intercepts such as 86m @ 0.9g/t Au from 225m, which includes 31m @ 1.1g/t Au from 225m, 17.0m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 272m, 16m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 295m and 8m

2.0g/t Au from 350m in HERC13.

The deeper diamond drilling has served the dual purposes of testing the mineralised system at depth and providing geotechnical information in locations of potential pit walls.

The areas between Brolga and Brolga South and between Brolga and Falcon have not previously been drilled with RC. Drilling is currently testing this area for additional shallow mineralisation. Assay results for recent shallow RC holes between Brolga and Brolga South are awaited. RC drilling between Brolga and Falcon is underway. The potential for large scale, shallow open pit mining from Brolga South to Crow is demonstrated on Section 30480E (Figure 4).

Metallurgical Diamond Drilling

Drill hole HEDD007 is part of a larger metallurgy drilling program at brolga (HEDD004 - HEDD009), as previously reported. This hole is one of 6 drilled with larger diameter (PQ and HQ) diamond core at nominally 160m x 160m spacing across Brolga. Assays for HEDD007 were pending while this hole underwent detailed specific gravity, UCS and crushing work index testwork on whole core prior to assays samples being prepared and analysed.

At Aquila, Crow and Falcon, intervals from existing diamond drill holes have been selected and sent to Perth. These will provide spatial and grade variability across each of the zones for the ongoing and comprehensive metallurgical variability testwork program.

Metallurgical testwork is being linked to multi-element assay results, geochemical analysis and mineralogy across each zone at Hemi. This will allow domains for oxide, transition and fresh mineralisation to be determined. This will also allow a geo-metallurgical model for the deposits to be formed.