DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/03
1.115 AUD   +7.21%
03:55aDE GREY MINING : AGM Notice of Meeting & Proxy
PU
03:55aDE GREY MINING : T2 Placement Completed Cleansing & App2A
PU
03:55aDE GREY MINING : Cleansing notice - exercise of unlisted options
PU
De Grey Mining : T2 Placement Completed Cleansing & App2A

11/04/2020 | 03:55am EST

ASX: DEG

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 November 2020

Tranche 2 Placement Completed & Cleansing Notice

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) is pleased to confirm the allotment of 10,300,000 ordinary fully paid shares at an issue price of $1.20 per share to DGO Gold Limited (10,000,000) and Mr. Peter Hood (300,000). This allotment follows shareholder approval on 23 October 2020 and represents the 2nd Tranche of the placement initially announced on 14 September 2020.

This represents an additional $12.36 Million to the recently reported $109.5 Million held in cash reserves, as at 30 September 2020 (refer to the ASX Quarterly Activities and Cash Flows announcements of 30 October 2020).

The Company is well funded to maintain its active exploration programs, with currently seven (7) rigs in operation, with plans to add additional rigs in the near term.

The Company also provides notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that, as at 3 November 2020:

  1. 10,300,000 Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. The Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  3. The Company has complied with Section 674 of the Act; and
  4. There is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the De Grey Board.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jardine

Craig Nelmes/Patrick Holywell

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director

Company Secretaries

(Media enquiries)

+61 8 6117 9328

+61 8 6117 9328

Fivemark Partners

admin@degreymining.com.au

admin@degreymining.com.au

+61 422 602 720

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Level 3, Suite 24-26,

PO Box 2023

E admin@degreymining.com.au

degreymining.com.au

22 Railway Road,

Subiaco WA 6904

P +61 8 6117 9328

ABN: 65 094 206 292

Subiaco WA 6008

F +61 8 6117 9330

FRA Code: WKN 633879

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

We (the entity here named) apply for

De Grey Mining Ltd

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

ABN 65 094 206 292

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

3 November 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to the

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options being

exercised or other +convertible securities

being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to a

restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

14 September 2020

of the proposed issue of securities for which

quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

No

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

N/A

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

N/A

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement. 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 08:54:07 UTC

