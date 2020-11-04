De Grey Mining : T2 Placement Completed Cleansing & App2A

ASX: DEG

3 November 2020

Tranche 2 Placement Completed & Cleansing Notice

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) is pleased to confirm the allotment of 10,300,000 ordinary fully paid shares at an issue price of $1.20 per share to DGO Gold Limited (10,000,000) and Mr. Peter Hood (300,000). This allotment follows shareholder approval on 23 October 2020 and represents the 2nd Tranche of the placement initially announced on 14 September 2020.

This represents an additional $12.36 Million to the recently reported $109.5 Million held in cash reserves, as at 30 September 2020 (refer to the ASX Quarterly Activities and Cash Flows announcements of 30 October 2020).

The Company is well funded to maintain its active exploration programs, with currently seven (7) rigs in operation, with plans to add additional rigs in the near term.

The Company also provides notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that, as at 3 November 2020:

10,300,000 Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; The Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; The Company has complied with Section 674 of the Act; and There is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the De Grey Board.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jardine Craig Nelmes/Patrick Holywell Michael Vaughan Managing Director Company Secretaries (Media enquiries) +61 8 6117 9328 +61 8 6117 9328 Fivemark Partners admin@degreymining.com.au admin@degreymining.com.au +61 422 602 720 michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au