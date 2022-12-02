Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
76.80 GBX   -2.29%
05:00pCrystal Amber says De La Rue must look to "industry consolidation"
AN
12/01UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crystal Amber says De La Rue must look to "industry consolidation"

12/02/2022 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - De La Rue PLC should be open to being an M&A object, a major shareholder said on Friday after once again hitting out at the banknote printer's chair.

Crystal Amber Fund Ltd noted that a majority of De La Rue shareholders approved the re-election of Kevin Loosemore as the security products maker's chair. De La Rue said just under 83% of shareholders approved the re-election at a general meeting on Friday.

Crystal Amber Fund, De La Rue's second-largest shareholder, noted it was not the investor that called for the general meeting. Crystal Amber said it was De La Rue itself.

"Crystal Amber is not aware of another company where a board has effectively requisitioned a general meeting itself regarding the continuing role of a director outside the normal annual general meeting," the company said.

Crystal Amber in November hit out at Loosemore and called for him to step down. Since then, the company reported interim results which contained a caution that its "range of outcomes for adjusted operating profit this year is larger than normal".

"Despite obvious dissatisfaction arising from the latest profit warning, Crystal Amber understands that as a result of the material uncertainty going concern audit opinion, there is some concern that removing Mr Loosemore at this time might result in further instability. However, as De La Rue convened the shareholder meeting following private correspondence between Crystal Amber and the chairman, Crystal Amber believes that De La Rue is responsible for creating public instability," Crystal Amber added.

"Crystal Amber remains of the view that Mr Loosemore's actions and ability are an impediment to the release and return of shareholder value. This is evidenced by strategic errors, a share price 30 per cent below the level of July 2020 at which GBP100 million of rescue equity finance was provided, three profit warnings and the material uncertainty going concern audit qualification."

Crystal Amber added that it believes there is still "considerable strategic value" in De La Rue, although the company should "seek to participate in industry consolidation without delay" in order to maximise shareholder value.

De La Rue shares closed 2.3% lower 76.80 pence each in London on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation of GBP150.1 million.

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED 0.99% 102 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
DE LA RUE PLC -2.29% 76.8 Delayed Quote.-49.42%
All news about DE LA RUE PLC
05:00pCrystal Amber says De La Rue must look to "industry consolidation"
AN
12/01UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/29UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24Crystal Amber Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
11/24De La Rue jobs under threat after profit alert
AQ
11/23LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Sterling pushes higher ahead of Fed minutes
AN
11/23Numis Downgrades De La Rue to Add from Buy, Trims PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DE LA RUE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 341 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2023 -11,7 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2023 89,6 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 154 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 78,60 GBX
Average target price 125,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Loosemore Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-49.42%190
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-3.91%5 434
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-3.06%5 015
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-48.65%1 592
DELUXE CORPORATION-39.99%834
CIMPRESS PLC-56.36%776