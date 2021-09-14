Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De La Rue : Announces Upgrade to Malta Site

09/14/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

De La Rue is delighted to announce a major upgrade to the Groups existing facilities in Malta to become a 29K sqm state-of-the-art manufacturing site. This investment is supported by Malta's economic development agency, Malta Enterprise, and the Government of Malta.


The new facility will be larger, more modern and more energy efficient whilst improving the capability, flexibility, and efficiency of De La Rue's overall footprint. For Authentication it will double our capacity for tax stamps and brand protection labels and extends De La Rue's industry 4.0 journey, with manufacturing fully integrated with our traceability software platforms. For Currency it will create the largest banknote facility in our portfolio and a more agile overall footprint. It marks a continuation in De La Rue's progression towards more sustainable manufacturing, which in turn supports our customer base in reducing their environmental impact.

This project is a progression of De La Rue's strategy, aligning to and supporting the Turnaround Plan for both divisions. Approximately 100 new jobs will be created in Malta by FY24.


Speaking about this investment Clive Vacher, CEO said 'De La Rue has been manufacturing in Malta since 1975 and we are extremely proud of the skilled workforce we have here. The De La Rue Malta site has a strong track record managing investment, business continuity and consistently meeting targets against our commitments. We continue to be humbled and honoured by the welcome of the Maltese people and government and look forward to long-term continued cooperation.'

Malta Prime Minister Abela said '100 new quality careers are now on the horizon. The De La Rue expansion project translates itself into 100 new openings for our talented employees in the industry 4.0 which promotes modern smart technology. This is a Government for the people. An administration which remains close to the people - both employees and employers - in the good times and even more so, through the challenging moments.'

Malta Enterprise is the country's economic development agency, tasked with attracting new foreign direct investment as well as facilitating the growth of existing operations. This project reflects the ongoing strong relationship between De La Rue and the Government of Malta.

Enquiries:

De La Rue plc

+44 (0)7387 122645
Clive Vacher, CEO
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Rose, Director of Tax, Treasury and Investor Relations
Kirstie Thomas, Investor Relations Manager

Brunswick
+44 (0)207 404 5959
Stuart Donnell
Ed Brown

Back to Latest News

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DE LA RUE PLC
03:32pDE LA RUE : Announces Upgrade to Malta Site
PU
08/31DE LA RUE : Central Bank of São Tomé e Príncipe issues currency update
PU
08/18DE LA RUE : Royal Bank of Scotland issue new £50 printed on De La Rue's SAFEGUAR..
PU
08/04DE LA RUE : Cook Islands issue new $3, printed on SAFEGUARD®
PU
06/17DE LA RUE : What's driving De La Rue's fast-growing authentication business?
PU
05/26DE LA RUE : Banknote printer De La Rue bags Bank of England contracts for new no..
AQ
05/26De La Rue plc Appoints Margaret Rice-Jones as Senior Independent Director
CI
05/26DE LA RUE : annual profit soars on cash printing, cost cuts
RE
05/26DE LA RUE : Earnings Flash (DLAR.L) DE LA RUE Posts FY20 EPS GBX3.40
MT
05/26DE LA RUE : Earnings Flash (DLAR.L) DE LA RUE Reports FY21 Revenue GBP397.4M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DE LA RUE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 407 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2022 25,7 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2022 93,1 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 361 M 500 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 186,80 GBX
Average target price 240,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Loosemore Chairman
Maria da Cunha Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC10.53%505
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.50.57%6 831
TOPPAN INC.42.61%6 277
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.27.19%2 614
CIMPRESS PLC-0.05%2 197
DELUXE CORPORATION27.05%1 565