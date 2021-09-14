De La Rue : Announces Upgrade to Malta Site

De La Rue is delighted to announce a major upgrade to the Groups existing facilities in Malta to become a 29K sqm state-of-the-art manufacturing site. This investment is supported by Malta's economic development agency, Malta Enterprise, and the Government of Malta.



The new facility will be larger, more modern and more energy efficient whilst improving the capability, flexibility, and efficiency of De La Rue's overall footprint. For Authentication it will double our capacity for tax stamps and brand protection labels and extends De La Rue's industry 4.0 journey, with manufacturing fully integrated with our traceability software platforms. For Currency it will create the largest banknote facility in our portfolio and a more agile overall footprint. It marks a continuation in De La Rue's progression towards more sustainable manufacturing, which in turn supports our customer base in reducing their environmental impact.

This project is a progression of De La Rue's strategy, aligning to and supporting the Turnaround Plan for both divisions. Approximately 100 new jobs will be created in Malta by FY24.



Speaking about this investment Clive Vacher, CEO said 'De La Rue has been manufacturing in Malta since 1975 and we are extremely proud of the skilled workforce we have here. The De La Rue Malta site has a strong track record managing investment, business continuity and consistently meeting targets against our commitments. We continue to be humbled and honoured by the welcome of the Maltese people and government and look forward to long-term continued cooperation.'

Malta Prime Minister Abela said '100 new quality careers are now on the horizon. The De La Rue expansion project translates itself into 100 new openings for our talented employees in the industry 4.0 which promotes modern smart technology. This is a Government for the people. An administration which remains close to the people - both employees and employers - in the good times and even more so, through the challenging moments.'

Malta Enterprise is the country's economic development agency, tasked with attracting new foreign direct investment as well as facilitating the growth of existing operations. This project reflects the ongoing strong relationship between De La Rue and the Government of Malta.

