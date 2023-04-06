Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:04:13 2023-04-06 am EDT
48.86 GBX   +2.86%
04:14aDe La Rue : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
03:51aUK Property Market Appears to Be Steadying, Data Says
DJ
03:22aFTSE 100 Seen Little Changed as Asian Markets Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

De La Rue : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

04/06/2023 | 04:14am EDT
De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") today announces that it has appointed Charles Andrews as interim Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 11 April 2023. Charles will join the Group Executive Leadership Team. This appointment follows the resignation of Rob Harding as Chief Financial Officer in January 2023 in order to take up the position of Chief Financial Officer of PayPoint plc.

Charles is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a broad experience, working internationally and across numerous industry sectors. His most recent role was as Senior Vice President, Airframes at Meggitt plc, prior to which he held senior finance roles at Ingram Micro Inc and GSK.

Clive Vacher, Chief Executive Officer of De La Rue, commented:

"We are delighted that Charles will be joining De La Rue as interim Chief Financial Officer. His wide-ranging experience with a proven ability to lead change and transformation at an executive level will be invaluable to us as we continue to hone and refine the Group."

Charles is not being appointed as a Director of the Company. Rob Harding will continue to serve as a Director of the Company during his notice period to assist with an orderly transition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 341 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2023 -11,7 M -14,6 M -14,6 M
Net Debt 2023 89,6 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 92,8 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47,50 GBX
Average target price 110,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Loosemore Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-39.49%116
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.40.94%6 867
TOPPAN INC.37.41%6 693
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.4.29%1 599
CIMPRESS PLC64.69%1 143
DELUXE CORPORATION-8.72%671
