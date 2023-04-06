De La Rue : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") today announces that it has appointed Charles Andrews as interim Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 11 April 2023. Charles will join the Group Executive Leadership Team. This appointment follows the resignation of Rob Harding as Chief Financial Officer in January 2023 in order to take up the position of Chief Financial Officer of PayPoint plc.



Charles is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a broad experience, working internationally and across numerous industry sectors. His most recent role was as Senior Vice President, Airframes at Meggitt plc, prior to which he held senior finance roles at Ingram Micro Inc and GSK.



Clive Vacher, Chief Executive Officer of De La Rue, commented:



"We are delighted that Charles will be joining De La Rue as interim Chief Financial Officer. His wide-ranging experience with a proven ability to lead change and transformation at an executive level will be invaluable to us as we continue to hone and refine the Group."



Charles is not being appointed as a Director of the Company. Rob Harding will continue to serve as a Director of the Company during his notice period to assist with an orderly transition.