De La Rue : Banknotes from Qatar, England and Fiji Win Awards at the Regional Banknote & ID Document of the Year Awards 2021

12/17/2021
9 banknotes issued by the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Bank of England and Qatar Central Bank won categories in the prestigious High Security Print Regional Banknote & ID Document of the Year Awards on the 16th December 2021.

The regional Banknote of the Year Award recognises outstanding achievement in the design, technical sophistication and security of a banknote or banknote series, the key judging criteria being that successful banknotes should combine visual artistry and high levels of technical and security sophistication, with considerable emphasis placed on reflecting the cultural heritage of the issuing country in the note, and the relevance of the overall design and symbolism to the issuing country

The award winning banknotes, designed and manufactured by De La Rue, reflect some of the latest market trends, with two awards going to banknotes on Safeguard® polymer banknotes and the awards for paper banknotes celebrating banknotes on De La Rue's micro-optic embedded stripe Nexus™, next generation holographic thread PureImage™ and the latest combinational thread Ignite®.

The awards were as follows:

  • Bank of England £50 - Best New Banknote 2021 (EMEA region)
  • Reserve Bank of Fiji $50 - Best New Commemorative Banknote 2021 (Asia region)
  • Qatar Central Bank - Best New Banknote Series 2021 (EMEA region)

A recording of the ceremony is available here: https://www.bigmarker.com/reconnaissance-intl1/Regional-Banknote-ID-Document-of-the-Year-Awards-2021?bmid=0b7d9a2cfc09

Congratulations to all of the winners and thank-you to all De La Rue employees who contributed to the new security features, design and manufacture of these award winning banknotes.

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
