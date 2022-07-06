De La Rue : Central Bank of Egypt Begins Migration to Polymer Banknotes

The new Egyptian 10 pound note (LE10) launched on 5th July 2022 and is the first Egyptian banknote to be printed on polymer substrate.



The design of the new ten represents Egypt's will to embrace positive change and the progress toward the new republic whilst retaining the tradition of pharaonic culture and Islamic heritage. The note features Al Fatah Al-Aleem mosque in the new capital on the front of the note with Queen Hatshepsut and the Alexandria library featured on the reverse.

The new LE10 was designed by De La Rue and printed at the Central Bank of Egypt's printworks in the New Capital. The note contains distinctive artwork and a large polymer window containing a finely detailed hologram of the Fattah Al Aleem mosque. The words "Central Bank of Egypt", "Ten Egyptian Pounds" the denominational value and design of the mosque are printed with advanced intaglio techniques. Under UV light, elements of the design appear in green, yellow and orange.



The intaglio feel of al Fattah Al Aleem mosque features on the front of the note with the text and number (10) Ten Egyptian Pounds on the top right of the note along with the text 'Central Bank of Egypt'.



In line with its sustainability initiatives, the Central Bank of Egypt chose to introduce the LE10 on polymer substrate. Polymer banknotes have greater durability and recyclability than cotton paper banknotes, lasting on average two and half times longer in circulation and being totally recyclable at the end of their life.



Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director, Currency said "to be able to support the Central Bank of Egypt in delivering their first polymer banknote is a proud moment for De La Rue. Thank-you to everyone who has been involved in bringing this note to life."





For further information please email currency@delarue.com