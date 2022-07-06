Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  De La Rue plc
  News
  Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-06 am EDT
78.70 GBX   +0.51%
De La Rue : Central Bank of Egypt Begins Migration to Polymer Banknotes

07/06/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
The new Egyptian 10 pound note (LE10) launched on 5th July 2022 and is the first Egyptian banknote to be printed on polymer substrate.


The design of the new ten represents Egypt's will to embrace positive change and the progress toward the new republic whilst retaining the tradition of pharaonic culture and Islamic heritage. The note features Al Fatah Al-Aleem mosque in the new capital on the front of the note with Queen Hatshepsut and the Alexandria library featured on the reverse.

The new LE10 was designed by De La Rue and printed at the Central Bank of Egypt's printworks in the New Capital. The note contains distinctive artwork and a large polymer window containing a finely detailed hologram of the Fattah Al Aleem mosque. The words "Central Bank of Egypt", "Ten Egyptian Pounds" the denominational value and design of the mosque are printed with advanced intaglio techniques. Under UV light, elements of the design appear in green, yellow and orange.


The intaglio feel of al Fattah Al Aleem mosque features on the front of the note with the text and number (10) Ten Egyptian Pounds on the top right of the note along with the text 'Central Bank of Egypt'.


In line with its sustainability initiatives, the Central Bank of Egypt chose to introduce the LE10 on polymer substrate. Polymer banknotes have greater durability and recyclability than cotton paper banknotes, lasting on average two and half times longer in circulation and being totally recyclable at the end of their life.


Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director, Currency said "to be able to support the Central Bank of Egypt in delivering their first polymer banknote is a proud moment for De La Rue. Thank-you to everyone who has been involved in bringing this note to life."

For further information please email currency@delarue.com

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 18:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 369 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2023 25,0 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 76,8 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,24x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 153 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 311
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 78,30 GBX
Average target price 147,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Loosemore Chairman
Maria da Cunha Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-49.61%182
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-2.70%5 579
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD1.99%5 369
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-35.56%2 095
CIMPRESS PLC-44.97%963
DELUXE CORPORATION-30.68%929