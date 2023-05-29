Advanced search
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-26 am EDT
39.00 GBX   -2.13%
01:21pDe La Rue : Central Bank of Samoa announces design launch for new 60 Tala banknote
PU
05/18De La Rue names Mothercare chair Clive Whiley as chair
AN
05/18Petrofac JV wins USD1.5 billion contract
AN
De La Rue : Central Bank of Samoa announces design launch for new 60 Tala banknote

05/29/2023 | 01:21pm EDT
The Central Bank of Samoa launched the design of their forthcoming 60 Tala commemorative banknote on the 26th May 2023. This banknote is a unique denomination and commemorates 60 years of their anniversary of independence.


The new note was designed and printed by De La Rue and features a blue/green 4.5mm IGNITE® security thread which depicts a Samoan Fue (a fly whisk) that pulses when tilted. Under UV light GEMINI™ can be seen on the front of the note.


Remarkably the banknote features a father and daughter who were both appointed to the office of Prime Minister - within the first 60 years of Samoa's independence. The front design features a portrait of the first female Prime Minister of Samoa, the Honourable Fiame Naomi Mataafa in the 60th year of Independence. The back vignette depicts the first Prime Minister of Samoa, the Honourable Fiame Mataaga Faumuina Mulinuu II during Samoa's independence back in 1962.

Governor of the Central Bank of Samoa, Maiava Atalina Emma Ainuu-Enari, commented

"We take great pride in celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Samoa's Independence by introducing a distinctive 60 Tala banknote that symbolizes the historic moment when our flag was proudly hoisted on January 1st, 1962. The exceptional teamwork between our Currency Team and De La Rue has been instrumental in realising this project."

Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director De La Rue Currency said "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the Central Bank of Samoa and privileged to participate in the commemorative banknote project celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Independence. This banknote holds a special distinction with its 60 Tala denomination, symbolizing a remarkable milestone, and depicting the extraordinary bond between a father and daughter serving as Prime Ministers of their nation."

Email currency@delarue.com for more information.

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 17:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
