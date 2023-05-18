Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08:13 2023-05-18 am EDT
40.50 GBX   +2.27%
03:10aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
02:56aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
02:50aUK's De La Rue names Clive Whiley as non-executive chairman
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

De La Rue : Clive Whylie appointed non-executive Chairman

05/18/2023 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a comprehensive selection process, it has appointed Clive Whiley as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.
Clive Whiley has forty years' experience, both as an executive and non-executive director, across a wide range of industries and geographies in regulated and listed company governance positions. He is currently Chairman of Mothercare plc, and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Griffin Mining Limited and Sportech plc. He was previously Chairman of Dignity plc and a non-executive director of Grand Harbour Marina plc (listed in Malta), Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments Limited and Stanley Gibbons Group plc.
Clive was responsible for successfully guiding Mothercare's emergence as an internationally-focused brand business alongside, at Dignity, leading twelve per cent of the UK funeral market in the eye of the Covid-19 pandemic and is capable of operating in all operational, financial or regulatory circumstances.
Accordingly, the Board believes that Clive's breadth and depth of experience and skills are what is required to pilot the business.
Nick Bray, who stepped into the role of Interim Chairman after Kevin Loosemore's resignation became effective on 1 May 2023, will now return to his previous role as a Non-Executive Director and chairman of the Audit Committee.
Margaret Rice-Jones, Senior Independent Director of De La Rue, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Clive to the Board of De La Rue. He brings a wealth of experience in listed companies operating in many different countries and environments. He is a highly respected business leader with a proven track record and ideally suited to support the executive team in delivering future growth."
Clive Whiley added, "I am delighted to be joining De La Rue, with its distinguished heritage, international outlook and a wealth of potential within the Group. I am keen to lend my proven experience and knowledge to assist management as it strives to optimise the underlying intrinsic value of the business."
Save as disclosed above, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Back to Latest News

Attachments

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 06:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DE LA RUE PLC
03:10aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
02:56aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
02:50aUK's De La Rue names Clive Whiley as non-executive chairman
RE
02:29aDe La Rue : Clive Whylie appointed non-executive Chairman
PU
05/09De La Rue : Timing of preliminary results announcement for the year ended 25 March 2023
PU
05/03Banknote maker de la rue warns jobs at risk
AQ
05/02De La Rue names interim chair as recruitment continues
AN
05/02Restaurant Group reports strong sales
AN
05/02De La Rue : Update on the recruitment of the new Chairman
PU
05/02De La Rue Chairman Departs; Interim Successor Named
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DE LA RUE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 345 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2023 -13,0 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2023 90,8 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 77,4 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,60 GBX
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Chairman
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Baroness Catherine Ashton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-49.55%97
TOPPAN INC.51.64%7 075
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.53.58%7 002
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.55%1 493
CIMPRESS PLC75.12%1 311
DELUXE CORPORATION-10.07%664
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer