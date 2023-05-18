De La Rue : Clive Whylie appointed non-executive Chairman

De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a comprehensive selection process, it has appointed Clive Whiley as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Clive Whiley has forty years' experience, both as an executive and non-executive director, across a wide range of industries and geographies in regulated and listed company governance positions. He is currently Chairman of Mothercare plc, and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Griffin Mining Limited and Sportech plc. He was previously Chairman of Dignity plc and a non-executive director of Grand Harbour Marina plc (listed in Malta), Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments Limited and Stanley Gibbons Group plc.

Clive was responsible for successfully guiding Mothercare's emergence as an internationally-focused brand business alongside, at Dignity, leading twelve per cent of the UK funeral market in the eye of the Covid-19 pandemic and is capable of operating in all operational, financial or regulatory circumstances.

Accordingly, the Board believes that Clive's breadth and depth of experience and skills are what is required to pilot the business.

Nick Bray, who stepped into the role of Interim Chairman after Kevin Loosemore's resignation became effective on 1 May 2023, will now return to his previous role as a Non-Executive Director and chairman of the Audit Committee.

Margaret Rice-Jones, Senior Independent Director of De La Rue, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Clive to the Board of De La Rue. He brings a wealth of experience in listed companies operating in many different countries and environments. He is a highly respected business leader with a proven track record and ideally suited to support the executive team in delivering future growth."