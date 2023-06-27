De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dean Moore as a Non-Executive Director to the Board, effective immediately.

He is a chartered accountant with over 35 years of public company experience in senior financial positions. He was previously chief financial officer at Dignity PLC, Cineworld PLC (on an interim basis), N Brown Group PLC, T&S Stores PLC and Graham Group PLC, and formerly Non-Executive Chair at Tuxedo Money Solutions Limited and independent Non-Executive Director at Dignity PLC.

Dean is currently an independent Non-Executive Director at Griffin Mining PLC, THG PLC, and Senior Independent Director at both Cineworld PLC and Volex PLC. He is chair of the audit committee at Volex PLC, the Remuneration committee at Griffin Mining PLC, and currently chairs both Audit and Remuneration committees at THG PLC and Cineworld PLC.

Accordingly, the Board believes that Dean's broad sector experience, financial and city background make him a valuable addition to the Company's leadership.

Clive Whiley, Chairman of De La Rue, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Dean to the Board of De La Rue. He brings a wealth of experience in listed companies operating in many different sectors and environments. He is a highly respected CFO and Non-Executive Director with a proven track record. He is ideally suited to support the Board and the executive team as we seek to deliver future growth."

Dean Moore added, "I am delighted to be joining De La Rue, with its distinguished heritage, international outlook and a wealth of potential within the Group. I am keen to assist management as it strives to develop the latent value of the business."

Save as disclosed above, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.