De La Rue : Directorate change

De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") today announces that Catherine Ashton has resigned as a Director of the Company in order to create time to take up future international commitments.

Catherine Ashton commented:

"It has been a privilege to work with the Board and staff of De La Rue. However, international events and my work overseas require a change of focus in the period ahead. It is therefore appropriate at the end of three years to retire from my non-executive directorship and in doing so to wish De La Rue and the Board well for the future."

The Company's Chairman, Clive Whiley, commented:

"Catherine has made an invaluable contribution to the Company's Board proceedings. We wish her continued success going forward, particularly in relation to her international work."