  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-06-09 am EDT
36.50 GBX    0.00%
De La Rue : Directorate change
PU
06/08Crystal Amber says more payouts to come if there is De La Rue clarity
AN
05/29De La Rue : Central Bank of Samoa announces design launch for new 60 Tala banknote
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De La Rue : Directorate change

06/12/2023 | 02:25am EDT
De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") today announces that Catherine Ashton has resigned as a Director of the Company in order to create time to take up future international commitments.

Catherine Ashton commented:

"It has been a privilege to work with the Board and staff of De La Rue. However, international events and my work overseas require a change of focus in the period ahead. It is therefore appropriate at the end of three years to retire from my non-executive directorship and in doing so to wish De La Rue and the Board well for the future."

The Company's Chairman, Clive Whiley, commented:

"Catherine has made an invaluable contribution to the Company's Board proceedings. We wish her continued success going forward, particularly in relation to her international work."

De La Rue plc published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 345 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2023 -13,0 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net Debt 2023 90,8 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 71,3 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,50 GBX
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Clive Peter Whiley Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-53.50%90
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.50.64%7 494
TOPPAN INC.56.55%7 193
CIMPRESS PLC90.26%1 383
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.21%1 250
DELUXE CORPORATION1.00%745
