De La Rue : HM Government of Gibraltar Issues New £5 Note from De La Rue

HM Government of Gibraltar's new £5 enters circulation today, replacing the previous, larger £5 note. The new £5 was reduced in size to match the UK polymer £5 and the colour changed to a vivid green. The note uses a new modern typeface and the new vignette image on the reverse of the note now depicts the Windsor suspension bridge.

A new PUREIMAGE™ thread was added to the note with a tilt and movement effect and the denomination visible in the thread as microprint. A GEMINI™ ultraviolet feature can be found on the front of the note and a see-through panel is visible on the reverse.

Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director, Currency:"Congratulations to HM Government of Gibraltar. The new note is a more secure and aesthetically pleasing update to the existing series and it was a real pleasure working with HM Government of Gibraltar on this project."

