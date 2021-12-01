Log in
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/01 11:35:14 am
143.6 GBX   +1.56%
02:41pDE LA RUE : HM Government of Gibraltar Issues New £5 Note from De La Rue
PU
11/25Printer De La Rue offsets loss of UK passports but warns about job cuts
AQ
11/24DE LA RUE : 2021/22 Half Year Results
PU
De La Rue : HM Government of Gibraltar Issues New £5 Note from De La Rue

12/01/2021 | 02:41pm EST
HM Government of Gibraltar's new £5 enters circulation today, replacing the previous, larger £5 note. The new £5 was reduced in size to match the UK polymer £5 and the colour changed to a vivid green. The note uses a new modern typeface and the new vignette image on the reverse of the note now depicts the Windsor suspension bridge.

A new PUREIMAGE™ thread was added to the note with a tilt and movement effect and the denomination visible in the thread as microprint. A GEMINI™ ultraviolet feature can be found on the front of the note and a see-through panel is visible on the reverse.

Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director, Currency:"Congratulations to HM Government of Gibraltar. The new note is a more secure and aesthetically pleasing update to the existing series and it was a real pleasure working with HM Government of Gibraltar on this project."

De La Rue's market-leading Currency division provides fully finished banknotes, secure polymer substrate and banknote security features to half of all central banks and currency issuing authorities around the world.

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 403 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2022 27,6 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2022 92,3 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 276 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Loosemore Chairman
Maria da Cunha Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-16.33%365
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.45.55%6 319
TOPPAN INC.20.96%5 096
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.70.64%3 455
CIMPRESS PLC-11.29%2 031
DELUXE CORPORATION20.68%1 442