De La Rue : Trading update

De La Rue plc (LSE: DLAR) ("De La Rue", the "Group" or the "Company") today announces a trading update on the Financial Year ending 26 March 2022.

The Company expects full year adjusted operating profits to be in line with market expectations(1). Net debt is expected to be slightly better than the market expectations of £75 million.

De La Rue plans to announce its results for the full year ending 26 March 2022 on 25 May 2022.

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.

(1). Market expectations are based on the average of published notes from Investec and Numis Securities.

Enquiries:

De La Rue plc

+44 (0) 7990 337707

Clive Vacher, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Louise Rich, Head of Investor Relations

Brunswick

+44 (0)207 404 5959

Stuart Donnelly

Ed Brown

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "goal", "target", "aim", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this announcement and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the directors, De La Rue or the Group concerning, amongst other things, the results of operations, profitability, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies of De La Rue and the industry in which it operates.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may be beyond De La Rue's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Group's actual results of operations, profitability, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and/or strategy and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the results of operations, profitability, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and/or strategy of the Group and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, De La Rue does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.