De La Rue : announces new 'Explorer' passport bio-data page and ID card features

De La Rue's Authentication Division has this week launched 'The Explorer' passport bio-data page as part of the ID Security Solutions business line in its Authentication division.

The Explorer represents the next generation of polycarbonate passport data page. It contains a range of innovative new design details and security features, such as a tamper-proof fringe hinge, a woven thread that is intricately woven into the polycarbonate layers and detailed edge cut technologies.

1 Bio-data page in normal light 2 Bio-data page in UV light 3 Tamper-resistant fringe hinge 4 Hidden portrait feature 5 Edge cut feature

De La Rue's ID Security Solutions business provides highly specialised solutions for passports and ID cards, working with integrators to provide high quality and extremely secure innovative solutions for ID documents. It provides the bio-data page for the Australian Passport and recently announced a five-year extension of its contract with Note Printing Australia ("NPA"), to 2032, for the sole-source supply of polycarbonate data pages for Australian passports.

For more information on the Explorer please see: https://www.delarue.com/authentication/explorer-data-page

Dave Sharratt, Managing Director of the Authentication Division said "Many congratulations to the team who have been working for years to create and volume produce what we believe to be the most secure polycarbonate passport data pages in the world and, with outstanding design."