Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-06-16 am EDT
33.00 GBX   -2.08%
01:08pDe La Rue : announces new 'Explorer' passport bio-data page and ID card features
PU
06/12De La Rue : Directorate change
PU
06/12De La Rue plc Announces Resignation of Catherine Ashton as a Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De La Rue : announces new 'Explorer' passport bio-data page and ID card features

06/16/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

De La Rue's Authentication Division has this week launched 'The Explorer' passport bio-data page as part of the ID Security Solutions business line in its Authentication division.

The Explorer represents the next generation of polycarbonate passport data page. It contains a range of innovative new design details and security features, such as a tamper-proof fringe hinge, a woven thread that is intricately woven into the polycarbonate layers and detailed edge cut technologies.

1 Bio-data page in normal light
2 Bio-data page in UV light
3 Tamper-resistant fringe hinge
4 Hidden portrait feature
5 Edge cut feature

De La Rue's ID Security Solutions business provides highly specialised solutions for passports and ID cards, working with integrators to provide high quality and extremely secure innovative solutions for ID documents. It provides the bio-data page for the Australian Passport and recently announced a five-year extension of its contract with Note Printing Australia ("NPA"), to 2032, for the sole-source supply of polycarbonate data pages for Australian passports.

For more information on the Explorer please see: https://www.delarue.com/authentication/explorer-data-page

Dave Sharratt, Managing Director of the Authentication Division said "Many congratulations to the team who have been working for years to create and volume produce what we believe to be the most secure polycarbonate passport data pages in the world and, with outstanding design."

Back to Latest News

Attachments

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 17:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DE LA RUE PLC
01:08pDe La Rue : announces new 'Explorer' passport bio-data page and ID card features
PU
06/12De La Rue : Directorate change
PU
06/12De La Rue plc Announces Resignation of Catherine Ashton as a Director
CI
06/08Crystal Amber says more payouts to come if there is De La Rue clarity
AN
05/29De La Rue : Central Bank of Samoa announces design launch for new 60 Tala banknote
PU
05/18De La Rue names Mothercare chair Clive Whiley as chair
AN
05/18Petrofac JV wins USD1.5 billion contract
AN
05/18De La Rue Appoints Chairman
MT
05/18BT shares fall as announces 55,000 jobs to be cut
AN
05/18Royal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DE LA RUE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 345 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2023 -13,0 M -16,6 M -16,6 M
Net Debt 2023 90,8 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,11x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65,9 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,70 GBX
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Clive Peter Whiley Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-57.07%84
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.52.75%7 533
TOPPAN INC.58.39%7 214
CIMPRESS PLC94.57%1 430
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-16.46%1 231
DELUXE CORPORATION1.30%748
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer