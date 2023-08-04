(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

De La Rue PLC, up 1.9% at 47.98 pence, 12-month range 29.10p-111.00p. The security products maker promotes Non-Executive Director Dean Moore to interim chief financial officer and executive director, with immediate effect. Charles Andrews, currently interim CFO, will continue with the company for a short period of time to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. "The company wishes to thank Charles for his professionalism and diligence while at De La Rue, during which he has successfully completed the reporting of full year results for the 2023 financial year and contributed to the new arrangements between the company and its lenders and pension scheme," De La Rue says.

Topps Tiles PLC, up 3.9% at 51.64p, 12-month range 37.00p-57.80p. The Leicestershire-based retailer rises, after strong start to 2023. In the year-to-date, the stock is up 11%, and in the last 12 months shares are up 31%.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd, down 4.1% at 41,060.00p, 12-month range 880.00p-1,300.00p. The Guernsey-based investment fund falls, after a slow start to 2023. In the year-to-date, the stock is down 3.2%. Over the last 12 months, the shares are down 12%.

