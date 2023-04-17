De La Rue chair resigns after pressure

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

De La Rue PLC, up 7.9% at 43.15 pence, 12-month range 33p-118.8p. The stock bounces off recent lows. The security printed products maker said late Friday that Chair Kevin Loosemore has resigned to "draw a line under recent speculation surrounding the leadership of the company". He will leave on May 1. The firm has launched an "accelerated" search for his replacement, with the aim of appointing a new non-executive chair on May 2. Pepyn Dinandt, who has been nominated by shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Ltd and has indicated his willingness to be chair, will be a candidate in this process, De La Rue says. Loosemore has faced several calls to be removed from the board in recent months from Crystal Amber Fund, which has publicly criticised the firm for various alleged failures in governance and management.

888 Holdings PLC, rise 2.4% at 76.50p, 12-month range 50.5p-220p. The gambling company's chair, Jon Mendelhson, buys 100,000 shares at 68.4p each, worth GBP68,4000 on Friday. Shares in the Gibraltar-based online betting and gaming company added 20% on Friday, after it said annual revenue was GBP1.24 billion in 2022, up 74% from GBP712.3 million in 2021, but it swung to a pretax loss of GBP115.7 million from a profit of GBP56.0 million, due to exceptional costs and adjusting items of GBP184.8 million. However, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to GBP217.9 million, up from GBP119.7 million. Looking ahead, 888 said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than 2022 by a low to mid-single-digit percentage, but adjusted Ebitda to be higher.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 1.4% at 87.7p, 12-month range 82.6p-184.4p. The clothing retailer extends Friday's losses, when it shed 17%. It withdrew its existing guidance of "broadly breakeven" adjusted pretax profit in the year ending April 30, compared to a profit of GBP21.9 million in financial 2022. This was, in part, due to retail sales in February and March, which were below its expectations

