Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. De La Rue plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:42:03 2023-04-17 am EDT
43.20 GBX   +8.00%
05:24aDe La Rue chair resigns after pressure
AN
04/14De La Rue chair resigns to "draw a line" under speculation
AN
04/14Banknote printer De La Rue's chairman steps down
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De La Rue chair resigns after pressure

04/17/2023 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

De La Rue PLC, up 7.9% at 43.15 pence, 12-month range 33p-118.8p. The stock bounces off recent lows. The security printed products maker said late Friday that Chair Kevin Loosemore has resigned to "draw a line under recent speculation surrounding the leadership of the company". He will leave on May 1. The firm has launched an "accelerated" search for his replacement, with the aim of appointing a new non-executive chair on May 2. Pepyn Dinandt, who has been nominated by shareholder Crystal Amber Fund Ltd and has indicated his willingness to be chair, will be a candidate in this process, De La Rue says. Loosemore has faced several calls to be removed from the board in recent months from Crystal Amber Fund, which has publicly criticised the firm for various alleged failures in governance and management.

----------

888 Holdings PLC, rise 2.4% at 76.50p, 12-month range 50.5p-220p. The gambling company's chair, Jon Mendelhson, buys 100,000 shares at 68.4p each, worth GBP68,4000 on Friday. Shares in the Gibraltar-based online betting and gaming company added 20% on Friday, after it said annual revenue was GBP1.24 billion in 2022, up 74% from GBP712.3 million in 2021, but it swung to a pretax loss of GBP115.7 million from a profit of GBP56.0 million, due to exceptional costs and adjusting items of GBP184.8 million. However, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to GBP217.9 million, up from GBP119.7 million. Looking ahead, 888 said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than 2022 by a low to mid-single-digit percentage, but adjusted Ebitda to be higher.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Superdry PLC, down 1.4% at 87.7p, 12-month range 82.6p-184.4p. The clothing retailer extends Friday's losses, when it shed 17%. It withdrew its existing guidance of "broadly breakeven" adjusted pretax profit in the year ending April 30, compared to a profit of GBP21.9 million in financial 2022. This was, in part, due to retail sales in February and March, which were below its expectations

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC 2.73% 76.737 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED 1.29% 78.5 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
DE LA RUE PLC 8.44% 43.375 Delayed Quote.-49.04%
SUPERDRY PLC -1.48% 87.6867 Delayed Quote.-30.47%
All news about DE LA RUE PLC
05:24aDe La Rue chair resigns after pressure
AN
04/14De La Rue chair resigns to "draw a line" under speculation
AN
04/14Banknote printer De La Rue's chairman steps down
RE
04/14De La Rue plc Announces Resignation of Kevin Loosemore as Director, Effective 1 May 202..
CI
04/14De La Rue : Trading update
PU
04/13De La Rue plc : Burns more cash than it prints
MS
04/13Out of order?
AQ
04/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% on Signs of Moderating US Inflation
DJ
04/12Stocks in the green as US inflation rate cools
AN
04/12BOE's Greene Hire Adds Slightly More Hawkish Tilt
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DE LA RUE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 341 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2023 -13,0 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2023 90,8 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 78,2 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,00 GBX
Average target price 40,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pepyn René Dinandt Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-49.04%97
TOPPAN INC.40.23%6 689
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.42.26%6 670
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.1.94%1 565
CIMPRESS PLC59.29%1 154
DELUXE CORPORATION-8.36%673
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer