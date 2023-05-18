De La Rue names Mothercare chair Clive Whiley as chair

De La Rue PLC - Basingstoke, England-based security printed products maker - Says that Clive Whiley, current chair of Mothercare PLC, is appointed as chair, effective immediately. Mothercare is a clothing retailer for expectant mothers and children up to 8 years old. Whiley was previously chair of funeral plan and end of life service provider Dignity PLC. De La Rue says Nick Bray, who was interim chair after Kevin Loosemore's resignation on May 1, will return to his previous role as non-executive director.

Current stock price: 40.50 pence, up 2.3%

12-month change: down 65%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

