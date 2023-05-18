Advanced search
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:21:48 2023-05-18 am EDT
40.74 GBX   +2.88%
De La Rue names Mothercare chair Clive Whiley as chair
AN
05:26aPetrofac JV wins USD1.5 billion contract
AN
04:26aDe La Rue Appoints Chairman
MT
De La Rue names Mothercare chair Clive Whiley as chair

05/18/2023 | 06:56am EDT
De La Rue PLC - Basingstoke, England-based security printed products maker - Says that Clive Whiley, current chair of Mothercare PLC, is appointed as chair, effective immediately. Mothercare is a clothing retailer for expectant mothers and children up to 8 years old. Whiley was previously chair of funeral plan and end of life service provider Dignity PLC. De La Rue says Nick Bray, who was interim chair after Kevin Loosemore's resignation on May 1, will return to his previous role as non-executive director.

Current stock price: 40.50 pence, up 2.3%

12-month change: down 65%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DE LA RUE PLC 2.88% 40.74 Delayed Quote.-49.55%
DIGNITY PLC -2.60% 563 Delayed Quote.39.28%
MOTHERCARE PLC 3.03% 5.9244 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
