De La Rue : annual profit soars on cash printing, cost cuts

May 26 (Reuters) - De La Rue on Wednesday posted a
61% surge in annual profit after printing more bank notes and
cutting costs under a turnaround plan, with the new financial
year off to a good start as performance met the company's
expectations.
The more than 200-year-old company, which has been
struggling with high debt levels, cut net debt by half to 52.3
million pounds ($74.05 million) at the end of March, helped by
its 100 million pounds equity raise in July.
Minting Kenyan shillings to Sri Lankan rupees, De La Rue's
currency division has benefited from the pandemic as central
banks worldwide had to print trillions of dollars worth of notes
to reboot their crisis-hit economies.
"We see a strong pipeline of business for FY 2021/22 and
continue to expect to deliver the full financial and operational
benefits of the Turnaround Plan during the year," said Chief
Executive Officer Clive Vacher.
The company has been trying to turn around its fortunes
since it lost a contract to make Britain's new passports in
2018, with Vacher leading the effort to refocus on polymer notes
to replace paper.
The company, which prints billions of banknotes a year, said
adjusted operating profit rose to 38.1 million pounds for the
year ended March, compared with 23.7 million pounds a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.7063 pounds)
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)