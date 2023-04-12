Advanced search
    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:17:59 2023-04-12 am EDT
39.55 GBX   -20.90%
05:08aDe La Rue sinks as banknote demand wanes
AN
04:50aDe La Rue shares sink as warns on profit amid falling banknote demand
AN
04:14aFTSE 100 Rises as Traders Eye U.S. Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
DJ
De La Rue sinks as banknote demand wanes

04/12/2023 | 05:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Treatt PLC, up 4.8% at 616.22 pence, 12-month range 503p-1,156p. The manufacturer and supplier of natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries reports record interim revenue growth of 15% to GBP75.9 million in the half-year to March 31, from GBP66.3 a year before. Pretax profit is expected to grow by around 12% to "at least" GBP7.1 million from GBP6.3 million. Notes "resilient" beverage volumes despite uncertainty in the macro-economic environment. In particular, notes "encouraging" progress in Chinese subsidiary, with sales rising to GBP4.9 million from GBP3.5 million. It expects to report annual profit before tax and exceptional items in line with the board's expectations. "We've had a strong half with record sales performance, particularly driven by our largest category, citrus, where we have both strengthened our longstanding relationships with some of the biggest beverage companies whilst also winning some new customers," says CEO Daemmon Reeve.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

De La Rue PLC, down 23% at 38.4p, 12-month range 33p-110.4p. The banknote printer says it has been hurt by demand for banknotes sinking to a more than 20-year low. It expects full year adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 25 to be "a mid-single digit percentage below market expectations". De La Rue says it is seeing signs of recovery, with a "significant number of new tenders actively underway", though the pace of a bounce back is uncertain. De La Rue adds: "The company is in discussions with its lending banks in relation to seeking an amendment to its banking covenants, reflecting the revised outlook and also reflecting the increase in the company's funding costs resulting from higher Bank of England base rates." More positively, it expects revenue in its Authentication to top GBP100 million for the first time in the new financial year.

----------

Petrofac Ltd, down 16% at 60.88p, 12-month range 45.38p-113p. The energy services company expects a loss before interest and tax of about USD150 million to USD170 million, widened from USD130 million in 2021, and higher than the USD100 million loss guidance posted in December. For Engineering & Construction, it expects the Ebit loss to balloon to between USD240 million and USD260 million from USD14 million in 2021, and to be at least 26% higher than USD190 million estimates in December. Petrofac cites costs of the Thai Oil Clean Fuels for the expected widened loss.

----------

EnQuest PLC, down 3.2% at 18.4p, 12-month range 16.16p-31.45p. The oil and gas production company, with operations in the UK and Malaysia, falls as Jefferies cuts its stock to 'hold' from 'buy'. The price target is also cut to 20p from 27p previously.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.28% 85.72 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
DE LA RUE PLC -19.50% 40.1799 Delayed Quote.-36.31%
ENQUEST PLC -2.75% 18.4291 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
PETROFAC LIMITED -16.76% 60.6671 Delayed Quote.3.42%
THAI OIL 0.47% 53 End-of-day quote.-5.78%
TREATT PLC 5.44% 620 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
WTI 0.22% 81.56 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
Financials
Sales 2023 341 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2023 -11,7 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2023 89,6 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 50,00 GBX
Average target price 110,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Vacher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rob Harding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pepyn René Dinandt Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Rice-Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-36.31%121
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.42.08%6 784
TOPPAN INC.39.10%6 640
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.2.77%1 574
CIMPRESS PLC56.36%1 153
DELUXE CORPORATION-7.07%683
