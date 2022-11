Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's De La Rue Plc said on Wednesday that the currency market had been subdued over the past six months as governments used up the vast stock they built up during COVID-19, dragging on the banknote printer's profits.

The London-listed company reported adjusted operating profit of 9.3 million pounds ($11.07 million), down nearly 47%. ($1 = 0.8405 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)