(Alliance News) - De' Longhi Spa reported Thursday that Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Biella, has subscribed and sold shares in the company.

Biella exercised options by subscribing to 13,410 shares in De' Longhi, at an average price of EUR16.9820 per share for a total value of EUR227,728.62, and then sold 9,963 shares at a price of EUR30.5570 each, for a total of EUR304,439.39.

De' Longhi's stock on Thursday closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR30.74 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

