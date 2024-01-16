(Alliance News) - De' Longhi Spa reported Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Biella, sold 1,815 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR30.70, for a total consideration of EUR55,720.50.

De' Longhi's stock closed Tuesday 1.3 percent in the red at EUR29.66

