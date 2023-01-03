Advanced search
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Biella exercises options and sells De' Longhi shares

01/03/2023
(Alliance News) - De' Longhi Spa reported Monday that Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Biella, subscribed and sold shares in the company.

Biella exercised options by subscribing for 873 shares in De' Longhi, at an average price of EUR20.4588 per share for a total consideration of EUR17,860.53, then selling the shares at a price of EUR21.3434 each, for a total of EUR18,632.78.

De' Longhi's stock on Monday closed up 4.3 percent at EUR21.88 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 124 M 3 330 M 3 330 M
Net income 2022 169 M 180 M 180 M
Net cash 2022 209 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 3 284 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
De'Longhi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,88 €
Average target price 22,03 €
Spread / Average Target 0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabio De'Longhi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabrizio Micheli Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Giuseppe De'Longhi Chairman
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Cristina Pagni e Luisa Maria Virginia Collina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE'LONGHI S.P.A.4.29%3 499
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%51 495
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.0.00%31 782
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION0.00%7 215
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%6 292
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.0.00%5 775