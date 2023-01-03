DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Biella exercises options and sells De' Longhi shares

(Alliance News) - De' Longhi Spa reported Monday that Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Biella, subscribed and sold shares in the company.

Biella exercised options by subscribing for 873 shares in De' Longhi, at an average price of EUR20.4588 per share for a total consideration of EUR17,860.53, then selling the shares at a price of EUR21.3434 each, for a total of EUR18,632.78.

De' Longhi's stock on Monday closed up 4.3 percent at EUR21.88 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

