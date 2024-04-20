Treviso, 20 April 2024

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Dividend payment - FY 2023

It is hereby announced that, in implementation of the resolution passed by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of 19 April 2024, as of 22 May 2024, a dividend for FY 2023 of €0.67 shall be payable for each ordinary share entitled to a dividend (record date 21 May 2024), gross of any withholding taxes, with detachment of coupon no. 24 on 20 May 2024.

The dividend will be payable to the respective Intermediaries participating in the Monte Titoli S.p.A. centralised management system.

It is understood that the treasury shares held by the Company on 21 May 2024 (record date) shall be excluded from the dividend payment.

