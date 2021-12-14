De'Longhi S p A : Financial Calendar 2022

The Financial Calendar of De' Longhi S.p.A. for the year 2022 is as follows:
Date
Event
January 27, 2022
Preliminary revenues of the full year 2021
March 10, 2022
Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the draft annual
financial statements as of 31.12.2021
April 20, 2022
Ordinary Shareholders' meeting: approval of the financial
statements as of 31.12.2021
May 12, 2022
Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the quarterly
report as of 31.03.2022
July 28, 2022
Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the half-year report as of
30.06.2022
November 10, 2022
Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the quarterly
report as of 30.09.2022
The eventual dividend for the 2021 fiscal year will be paid on May 25, 2022 (ex-dividend date: May 23, 2022;
record date: May 24, 2022).
The publication of quarterly results as of 31.03.2022 and 30.09.2022 will occur within 15.05.2022 and 15.11.2022 respectively.
On any date of approval of quarterly, half-year and full year results, a conference call will be held to present the results to the financial community.
Any change to the above calendar will be communicated in due time.
The De' Longhi Group is one of the leading players in the small domestic appliance business dedicated to the world of coffee, cooking and food preparation, air conditioning, heating and home care.
1 / 2
Treviso, December 14, 2021
Listed since 2001 on the Italian Stock Exchange MTA, De' Longhi distributes its products, with the De' Longhi, Kenwood, Braun, Ariete, Nutribullet and Magic Bullet brands, in more than 120 markets around the world and has over 9,000 employees. In 2020 it reported revenues of € 2.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA of € 366 million and a net profit of € 200 million.
