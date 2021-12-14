Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. De'Longhi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   IT0003115950

DE'LONGHI S.P.A.

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/14 04:40:15 am
29.85 EUR   +0.17%
04:28aDE'LONGHI S P A : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
12/07DE'LONGHI : the Group at a glance (rev. 2021)
PU
11/30Analysis-KKR's Telecom Italia approach may call time on Italy discount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De'Longhi S p A : Financial Calendar 2022

12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Treviso, December 14, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Financial Calendar 2022

The Financial Calendar of De' Longhi S.p.A. for the year 2022 is as follows:

Date

Event

January 27, 2022

Preliminary revenues of the full year 2021

March 10, 2022

Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the draft annual

financial statements as of 31.12.2021

April 20, 2022

Ordinary Shareholders' meeting: approval of the financial

statements as of 31.12.2021

May 12, 2022

Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the quarterly

report as of 31.03.2022

July 28, 2022

Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the half-year report as of

30.06.2022

November 10, 2022

Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the quarterly

report as of 30.09.2022

The eventual dividend for the 2021 fiscal year will be paid on May 25, 2022 (ex-dividend date: May 23, 2022;

record date: May 24, 2022).

The publication of quarterly results as of 31.03.2022 and 30.09.2022 will occur within 15.05.2022 and 15.11.2022 respectively.

On any date of approval of quarterly, half-year and full year results, a conference call will be held to present the results to the financial community.

Any change to the above calendar will be communicated in due time.

The De' Longhi Group is one of the leading players in the small domestic appliance business dedicated to the world of coffee, cooking and food preparation, air conditioning, heating and home care.

1 / 2

Treviso, December 14, 2021

Listed since 2001 on the Italian Stock Exchange MTA, De' Longhi distributes its products, with the De' Longhi, Kenwood, Braun, Ariete, Nutribullet and Magic Bullet brands, in more than 120 markets around the world and has over 9,000 employees. In 2020 it reported revenues of € 2.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA of € 366 million and a net profit of € 200 million.

Contacts

for analysts, investors and the press:

for the media:

Investor Relations:

Media relations:

Fabrizio Micheli, Samuele Chiodetto

Mattia Rosati

T: +39 0422 4131

T: +39 0422 4131

e-mail: investor.relations@delonghigroup.com

e-mail: media.relations@delonghigroup.com

on the web: www.delonghigroup.com

2 / 2

Disclaimer

De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
04:28aDE'LONGHI S P A : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
12/07DE'LONGHI : the Group at a glance (rev. 2021)
PU
11/30Analysis-KKR's Telecom Italia approach may call time on Italy discount
RE
11/12Publication of the Interim Financial Report at September 30, 2021
PU
11/10De'Longhi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/10DE' LONGHI S.P.A. : third quarter 2021 results
PU
09/20DE'LONGHI S.P.A.(BIT : DLG) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/13DE'LONGHI S P A : Industrial S.A. e il dott. Giuseppe de' Longhi avviano il collocamento a..
PU
09/13DE'LONGHI S P A : Industrial S.A. and Mr. Giuseppe de' Longhi complete a placement of n. 6..
PU
09/13DE'LONGHI S P A : Industrial S.A. and Mr. Giuseppe de' Longhi launch an accelerated bookbu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 182 M 3 590 M 3 590 M
Net income 2021 325 M 367 M 367 M
Net cash 2021 302 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 4 468 M 5 046 M 5 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 607
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
De'Longhi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,80 €
Average target price 41,11 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Garavaglia Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Fabrizio Micheli Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Giuseppe De'Longhi Chairman
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Cristina Pagni e Luisa Maria Virginia Collina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DE'LONGHI S.P.A.15.59%5 046
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.89%77 518
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.5.14%42 288
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION46.81%10 484
NEWELL BRANDS INC.4.85%9 499
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)30.28%8 765