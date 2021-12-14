Treviso, December 14, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Financial Calendar 2022

The Financial Calendar of De' Longhi S.p.A. for the year 2022 is as follows:

Date Event January 27, 2022 Preliminary revenues of the full year 2021 March 10, 2022 Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the draft annual financial statements as of 31.12.2021 April 20, 2022 Ordinary Shareholders' meeting: approval of the financial statements as of 31.12.2021 May 12, 2022 Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the quarterly report as of 31.03.2022 July 28, 2022 Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the half-year report as of 30.06.2022 November 10, 2022 Board of Directors' meeting: approval of the quarterly report as of 30.09.2022

The eventual dividend for the 2021 fiscal year will be paid on May 25, 2022 (ex-dividend date: May 23, 2022;

record date: May 24, 2022).

The publication of quarterly results as of 31.03.2022 and 30.09.2022 will occur within 15.05.2022 and 15.11.2022 respectively.

On any date of approval of quarterly, half-year and full year results, a conference call will be held to present the results to the financial community.

Any change to the above calendar will be communicated in due time.

The De' Longhi Group is one of the leading players in the small domestic appliance business dedicated to the world of coffee, cooking and food preparation, air conditioning, heating and home care.

