Treviso, 29 March 2024

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Filing of the Annual Report and other documentation for the Annual General Meeting of 19 April 2024

Please be informed that De' Longhi S.p.A. made the following documentation available to the public today at the Company's registered office and on its websitewww.delonghigroup.com (section 'Governance' -'Corporate Bodies' - 'Annual General Meeting 2024'), and on the 1INFO authorised storage mechanism accessible via the websitewww.1info.it:

- the Annual Report for the year ending 31 December 2023 (including, among others, (i) the draft separate financial statements, (ii) the Group financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023, (iii) the Directors' Report on Operations that contains the proposed resolutions on items 1 and 2 of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting and the 'Consolidated Non-Financial Statement' pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016 with the related certification, and (iv) the certification of the Chief Executive Officer and the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Article 154-bis(5) of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 - 'Consolidated Law on Finance'), together with the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the External Auditors pursuant to Article 154-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance;

- the Directors' Report on item 1 on the agenda for the extraordinary part of the Annual General Meeting containing the related proposed resolution;

- the Directors' Report on item 2 on the agenda for the extraordinary part of the Annual General Meeting containing the related proposed resolution;

- the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure for the year 2023;

- the Annual Report on the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

