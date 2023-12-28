Treviso, December 28, 2023
De' Longhi S.p.A.
Publication of the
Information Document
Following the press release published on December 21, 2023, please be advised that today was published the Information Document, which was prepared in accordance with Article 5 and Annex 4 of Consob Regulation No. 17221/2010, as subsequently amended, and in compliance with the "Procedures relating to transactions with related parties of De' Longhi Group".
The Information Document is available at the company's registered office, on the company's website at www.delonghigroup.com (section "Governance" - "Company documents"), and on the 1INFO authorized storage mechanism accessible via the website www.1info.it.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 18:08:38 UTC.