De' Longhi S.p.A.: third quarter 2021 results

The last few months have been characterized by a macroeconomic scenario of increasing complexity on a global level, especially for whatever is related to the production and supply chain, as unanimously highlighted by all players in our industry and beyond. In this context, the Group has been able to give continuity to growth in almost all segments, without compromising on its strategy in terms of prices and industrial and product investments as well as in communication and marketing.

In particular, in the latter area, the third quarter saw a marked acceleration of activities and investments, culminating in the launch of the new global communication campaign on coffee which sees Brad Pitt - a perfect icon for everything that today identifies Life-style - as the Group's Ambassador.

Once again the Group has demonstrated resilience and flexibility in addressing the difficulties that have emerged in the markets, thanks above all to the exceptional dedication and competences of its employees and the extraordinary efficiency of its production platform.

Confirming the above, the robust high single digit growth of revenues at constant perimeter in the quarter is even more noteworthy considering the difficult comparison with last year, whose quarterly revenue grew by 26%, so reflecting the inherent strength of the core segments.

The Group's scope of consolidation in the nine months of 2021 saw the inclusion, for the entire period, of the American group Capital Brands and, starting from April 1st , of the Swiss group Eversys, active in the coffee machines