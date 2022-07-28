De' Longhi SpA: first half 2021 results

Treviso, July 28, 2022 PRESS RELEASE The Board of Directors of De' Longhi SpA today approved the consolidated results of the first 6 months of 20221: revenues of € 1,444.8 million, increasing by 0.9% (-2.9% at constant exchange rates);

of € 71.7 million, equal to 5% of revenues (it was € 171.9 million in the first half of 2021); a positive net financial position of € 55.4 million (which increases to € 132.7 million excluding non- banking components), as a result of a free-cash-flow before dividends and acquisitions negative in the half year for € 245.2 millions. The second quarter saw revenues down by 5.8% (-10.7% at constant exchange rates) and an adjusted Ebitda of € 49 million (to 6.9% of revenues, from 16.3% in the second quarter of 2021). The Board of Directors has also: as part of the Succession Plan Policy, adopted by the Company in compliance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code, appointed the Vice-Chairman Fabio de' Longhi as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 st September 2022, pending the identification of the new Chief Executive Officer;

Vice-Chairman Fabio de' Longhi as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 September 2022, pending the identification of the new Chief Executive Officer; approved the Group Sustainability Report for the year 2021;

approved the sustainability plan and the related ESG targets. commented the CEO, Massimo Garavaglia. The economic and financial data commented refer to the new perimeter of the De' Longhi Group resulting from the recent acquisitions of Capital Brands and Eversys. The comparative data as at 30 June 2021 have been restated, as required by IFRS 3 as a result of the definitive accounting of the two business combinations mentioned above.

Treviso, July 28, 2022 PRESS RELEASE First Half First Half change change Q2- 2022 Q2 - 2021 change change 2022 2021 % % Eur million Revenues 1,444.8 1,431.8 13.0 0.9% 709.3 753.1 -43.8 -5.8% net ind. margin 696.2 721.4 -25.2 -3.5% 320.6 366.3 -45.8 -12.5% % of revenues 48.2% 50.4% 45.2% 48.6% adjusted Ebitda 149.1 251.4 -102.3 -40.7% 49.0 122.7 -73.7 -60.1% % of revenues 10.3% 17.6% 6.9% 16.3% Ebitda 150.5 241.0 -90.5 -37.6% 57.1 119.4 -62.3 -52.2% % of revenues 10.4% 16.8% 8.0% 15.9% Ebit 100.3 197.5 -97.2 -49.2% 31.2 96.6 -65.4 -67.7% % of revenues 6.9% 13.8% 4.4% 12.8% Net Profit (pertaining to the Group) 71.7 171.9 -100.2 -58.3% 21.0 96.5 -75.4 -78.2% % of revenues 5.0% 12.0% 3.0% 12.8% The first half of 2022 ended with sales substantially in line with the first half of last year, even if this result declined differently in the two quarters, showing clear signs of weakening demand in Europe in the second. Specifically, the weakness shown by some product families in the second quarter is attributable to various elements, including: a challenging comparison with the extraordinary expansion of turnover last year (46% in the half year and 36% in the quarter on a like-for-like basis);

like-for-like basis); a complex and dramatic international geopolitical situation, which inevitably worsened consumer confidence;

a particularly adverse inflationary dynamic, which has eroded the purchasing power of consumers, as never happened in the last twenty years.

This scenario inevitably temporarily worsened the demand for goods in European markets, while in the main non-European areas the Group was able to maintain the sales trend in positive territory thanks to greater penetration and growth of coffee.

As a corollary to the above, the second quarter highlighted some specific problems - which the management attributes to factors of an extraordinary nature - which, together with the already known inflation dynamics whose transport and raw material costs, led to a marked decline in the marginality. In particular, the high level of the warehouse required a slowdown in production and higher logistics costs, influencing the profile of margins in the quarter. Furthermore, the continuation of the investment strategy in communication on the main brands of the Group led to a significant increase in spending, especially in relation to the activities related to the global campaign on coffee launched in the autumn of last year, therefore with a particularly difficult comparison in the first semester. 2 / 13

Treviso, July 28, 2022 PRESS RELEASE In the first half of 2022, revenues grew by 0.9%, reaching € 1,444.8 million; in the second quarter, revenues fell by 5.8% to € 709.3 million. In both the aforementioned periods, the currency effect was markedly positive, especially as regards the appreciation of the US dollar: the positive impact on revenues was equal to a 3.8% growth in the half year and 4.9% in the quarter. As far as distribution channels are concerned, the weight of on-line channels increased slightly during the half year, from 20.9% to 21.4% of revenues. The weight of the Group's proprietary e-commerce platform was also growing steadily, passing from 1.6% to 2.4% of revenues. The broad geographical diversification of the Group was able to mitigate the negative performance of the European region in the half year, thanks to the growth achieved in other geographies. EUR milion Half Year var. % var. % at Q2 2022 var. % var. % at 2022 constant FX constant FX South West Europe 534.2 -5.3% -5.9% 249.7 -14.0% -14.7% North East Europe 312.1 -14.0% -15.4% 142.2 -21.0% -23.9% EUROPE 846.3 -8.7% -9.6% 391.9 -16.7% -18.2% Americas 289.2 19.4% 13.9% 156.3 10.2% 6.1% MEIA (MiddleEast/India/Africa) 105.8 1.9% -6.2% 46.4 -10.1% -19.0% Asia-Pacific 203.5 28.1% 12.8% 114.7 28.3% 7.3% TOTAL REVENUES 1,444.8 0.9% -2.9% 709.3 -5.8% -10.7% South-West Europe in the second quarter of the year recorded a decline in turnover of 14%, taking the half-year, that began with a growing trend, into negative territory; in particular, we highlight the weakness in the quarter of some core markets, such as France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland - which in recent years had particularly benefited from the favorable context of consumption - while Italy was substantially flattish and the markets of Spain and Portugal continued growth trend;

in the second quarter of the year recorded a decline in turnover of 14%, taking the half-year, that began with a growing trend, into negative territory; in particular, we highlight the weakness in the quarter of some core markets, such as France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland - which in recent years had particularly benefited from the favorable context of consumption - while Italy was substantially flattish and the markets of Spain and Portugal continued growth trend; in North-East Europe the negative trend continued, with an understandable impact of the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: in general, the slowdown affected all the main countries of northern Europe, with the exception of Poland, which grew double-digit in the quarter;

the negative trend continued, with an understandable impact of the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: in general, the slowdown affected all the main countries of northern Europe, with the exception of Poland, which grew double-digit in the quarter; the MEIA region has seen varied situations in the main markets, which however resulted in a decline in the second quarter, only partially mitigated by the appreciation of the US dollar;

region has seen varied situations in the main markets, which however resulted in a decline in the second quarter, only partially mitigated by the appreciation of the US dollar; sustained growth in America , which also maintained a positive trend in the second quarter (+ 10.2%), thanks to expansion in the coffee and comfort categories; in particular, United States and Canada are confirmed as the 3 / 13

Treviso, July 28, 2022 PRESS RELEASE Group's first market, accounting for 19.1% of total revenues in the half year compared to 15.8% in the first half of 2021; finally, in the Asia Pacific region the double-digit growth already seen in the first part of the year continued in the quarter, led by almost all the main countries in the region (Australia and New Zealand, Greater China and South Korea) as well as by significant contribution of the currency effect. With regard to the evolution of the product segments, the semester saw a marked weakness in the food preparation sector materialize, while the other categories were confirmed in positive territory, although in the second quarter there was a generalized weakening in almost all of the categories. Specifically, the sector of coffee machines for households, which grew in the half-year, slowed down in the quarter attenuated by the strong trend of expansion of manual machines, supported by recent launches relating to the expansion of the La Specialista range. The cooking and food preparation sector confirmed the difficulty in comparing with the extraordinary growth rates obtained in the first half of last year; this weakness is more pronounced in the core categories of Kenwood's kitchen machines and Braun's hand blenders, while some minor categories such as deep fryers, spin juicers and toasters remained in positive territory in the quarter. The contribution of the comfort category (portable air conditioning and heating) remained positive in the half year, although the second quarter was disadvantaged by an early air conditioners sales season which took place in the first months of the half year. Home care (house cleaning and ironing) was in positive territory in both periods under analysis, thanks to the recovery of ironing in the last months of the semester. Finally, the contribution of the professional coffee machines sector, represented by the newly acquired Eversys - which showed a very strong growth trend - was largely positive. Regarding the margins for the half year: the net industrial margin was € 696.2 million, down as a percentage of revenues to 48.2% from 50.4%, as an effect of the increase in product costs (raw materials, freight, transformation costs) not fully offset by the price-mix component;

was € 696.2 million, down as a percentage of revenues to 48.2% from 50.4%, as an effect of the increase in product costs (raw materials, freight, transformation costs) not fully offset by the price-mix component; adjusted Ebitda amounted to € 149.1 million, equal to 10.3% of revenues

34.2 million increase in investments in media and communication, which increased from € 150.6 million (10.5% of revenues) to € 184.8 (12.8% of revenues ), especially in connection with the activities related to the coffee campaign starring Brad Pitt, Ambassador of the De' Longhi brand;

amounted to € 149.1 million, equal to 10.3% of revenues (17.6% in the first half of 2021); this margin trend was affected by the € 34.2 million increase in investments in media and communication, which increased from € 150.6 million (10.5% of revenues) to € 184.8 (12.8% of revenues ), especially in connection with the activities related to the coffee campaign starring Brad Pitt, Ambassador of the De' Longhi brand; EBITDA amounted to € 150.5 million, benefiting in the quarter from non- recurring items (equal to € 8 million) relating mainly to the revision of the valuations of assets of the Ukrainian branch, following the recovery of some credit positions; 4 / 13