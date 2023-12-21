MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italian home appliance maker De' Longhi on Thursday said it was buying from its parent company a stake in high-end espresso machine manufacturer La Marzocco to create a hub with its Eversys unit, as it bet on coffee to drive growth.

Milan-listed De' Longhi will spend $374 million to acquire 41.2% of La Marzocco from De' Longhi Industrial, its parent company, as well as from other minority shareholders.

De' Longhi will control around 61.4% of the new hub which will see the two companies remain independent, while reaping benefits in terms of savings and cross-selling opportunities.

The hub is forecast to have an aggregate turnover, on a pro-forma basis, of around 372 million euros and an adjusted core profit of roughly 87 million euros, De' Longhi said.

"The group, once the operation has been finalised, will still have ample financial resources and significant financial flexibility in view of future growth", Chief Executive Fabio De' Longhi said in a statement.

De' Longhi said the investment, which is subject to rules regulating deals among related parties, marked an acceleration in its strategy which sees coffee, both professional and consumer, as a long-term growth engine.

The deal is expected to be finalised by the first quarter.

Lazard acted as sole adviser for De' Longhi. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)