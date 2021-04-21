De' Longhi spa: 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

2020 was a year of high complexity and important changes in the market, both on the production and commercial fronts, to which the De' Longhi group was able to adapt with great flexibility and reactivity, thanks above all to the extraordinary commitment of all its employees and also the strength of its brands, the investments in the digital world and the continuous innovation process that has always characterized the Group.

In more details, from an industrial point of view, the aforementioned flexibility has allowed workers to operate safely and production and supply-chain structures to provide customers with continuity of service. In this regard, our industrial investments continued to expand production capacity on both the Chinese and European platforms.

On the commercial front, the restrictions imposed by the management of the pandemic have inevitably changed the distribution presence, leading to an acceleration of the development of the online world both as a place of purchase and as a vehicle for communication.

The actions taken, as a whole, have allowed the Group to take advantage of the trends underway in the market, which have shown an increased attention of consumers towards the domestic environment, favoring purchasing choices towards products related to the "home experience".

More specifically, in the field of coffee and food preparation the trend, already positive in the first months of 2020, has undergone a substantial acceleration during the year, with very sustained growth rates. These positive effects have