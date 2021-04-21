Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. De'Longhi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   IT0003115950

DE'LONGHI S.P.A.

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 04:47:06 am
35.96 EUR   -0.22%
04:42aDE' LONGHI SPA : 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/08DE'LONGHI S P A  : Places $178 Million of 20-Year Bonds with US Investors
MT
04/07DE' LONGHI : Issue of bonds placed through US Private Placement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De' Longhi spa: 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

04/21/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Treviso, April 21, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

The Shareholders' Annual General Meeting, held today in ordinary session:

  1. approved the consolidated 2020 results, confirming the data approved by the Board of Directors held on March 11, 2021:

in the twelve months 2020, the Group achieved:

  • normalized1 net revenues of € 2,368.1 million, up 12.4% (14.3% at organic 2 level);
  • a normalized adjusted 3 Ebitda of € 383.3 million, up by 27.6% and equal to 16.2% of revenues, with an improvement of 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year;
  • a normalized Ebit of € 278.8 million, up by 29.1% and equal to 11.8% of revenues;
  • a net profit of € 200.1 million, up by 24.3%, equal to 8.5% of revenues;
  • a positive net financial position4 of € 232 million, or € 561.3 million before the acquisition of Capital Brands Holdings; net of the Capital Brands transaction and dividends distributed
    (€ 80.8 million), the Group generated a cash flow of € 364.3 million.
  1. approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.54 per share:

the AGM has approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.54 per share, for a total amount of

  • 80.8 million, payable starting from May 26, 2021, with coupon detachment on May 24 and with the record date pursuant to art. 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on May 25, equal to a pay-out ratio of 40,4% of the consolidated net profit of the Group.
  1. approved the Remuneration Policy for the year 2021 and expressed a favorable opinion on the remunerations paid in the year 2020;
  2. renewed the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares.
  1. For comparative purposes, we may present so called "normalized" values, that is, comparable with those of the previous year, excluding the effects deriving from the reclassification of financial discounts (previously classified among financial charges and now included among commercial premiums and therefore netting the revenues).
  2. "Organic" stands for at constant exchange rates and excluding the derivative effect.
  3. "Adjusted" stands for gross of non-recurring expenses / income and of the notional cost of the stock option plans, net of the related fiscal effect.
  4. The Group balance sheet as at Dec.31,2020 includes the consolidation of Capital Brands Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, following the acquisition finalized on 29.12.2020.

1 / 12

Treviso, April 21, 2021

FY 2020

NORMALIZED VALUES

Q4-2020

NORMALIZED VALUES

(Eur million unless otherwise

FY 2020

FY 2019

Q4-2020

Q4-2019

specified

Revenues

2351.3

2368.1

2106.1

878.0

883.4

802.4

change %

11.9%

12.4%

10.1%

10.1%

organic ch. %

13.8%

14.3%

13.6%

13.6%

net ind. margin

1157.1

1173.9

995.2

435.4

440.8

379.3

% of revenues

49.2%

49.6%

47.3%

49.6%

49.9%

47.3%

adjusted Ebitda

366.5

383.3

300.3

157.8

163.3

142.4

% of revenues

15.6%

16.2%

14.3%

18.0%

18.5%

17.7%

Ebitda

343.0

359.8

294.2

142.6

148.0

140.8

% of revenues

14.6%

15.2%

14.0%

16.2%

16.7%

17.5%

Ebit

262.0

278.8

215.9

119.5

124.9

119.8

% of revenues

11.1%

11.8%

10.3%

13.6%

14.1%

14.9%

Net Income

200.1

200.1

161.0

96.2

96.2

89.2

% of revenues

8.5%

8.5%

7.6%

11.0%

10.9%

11.1%

adjusted Net Income

218.0

218.0

165.7

107.7

107.7

90.2

% of revenues

9.3%

9.2%

7.9%

12.3%

12.2%

11.2%

general outlook

2020 was a year of high complexity and important changes in the market, both on the production and commercial fronts, to which the De' Longhi group was able to adapt with great flexibility and reactivity, thanks above all to the extraordinary commitment of all its employees and also the strength of its brands, the investments in the digital world and the continuous innovation process that has always characterized the Group.

In more details, from an industrial point of view, the aforementioned flexibility has allowed workers to operate safely and production and supply-chain structures to provide customers with continuity of service. In this regard, our industrial investments continued to expand production capacity on both the Chinese and European platforms.

On the commercial front, the restrictions imposed by the management of the pandemic have inevitably changed the distribution presence, leading to an acceleration of the development of the online world both as a place of purchase and as a vehicle for communication.

The actions taken, as a whole, have allowed the Group to take advantage of the trends underway in the market, which have shown an increased attention of consumers towards the domestic environment, favoring purchasing choices towards products related to the "home experience".

More specifically, in the field of coffee and food preparation the trend, already positive in the first months of 2020, has undergone a substantial acceleration during the year, with very sustained growth rates. These positive effects have

2 / 12

Treviso, April 21, 2021

found further support in the investment strategy in marketing and communication and product innovation pursued by the Group with a view to the medium-term development.

revenues

Year 2020 ended with revenues of € 2,351.3 million, up 11.9% (€ 2,368.1 million in normalized terms, up 12.4%) thanks also to a fourth quarter up by 10.1%.

The currency effect had an overall negative impact of € 40 million, following the depreciation of almost all the Group's export currencies; at the organic level, growth was 13.8%.

markets

In the twelve months, all regions showed double-digit growth, in normalized terms, with the sole exception of the MEIA area (Middle-East / India / Africa), also penalized by the depreciation of the US dollar, which however saw a partial recovery, in organic terms, in the last two quarters of the year.

NORMALIZED FIGURES - EUR million

2020

chg. %

organic

4th quarter

chg. %

organic

chg. %

chg. %

South-West Europe

966.9

17.4%

17.2%

352.5

12.7%

12.5%

North-East Europe

677.4

12.6%

16.7%

270.6

12.0%

19.0%

EUROPE

1,644.3

15.4%

17.0%

623.1

12.4%

15.3%

MEIA (MiddleEast/India/Africa)

122.8

-12.0%

-9.4%

44.3

-3.6%

2.0%

APA (Asia/Pacific/Americas)

601.0

11.0%

13.5%

216.0

6.9%

11.3%

TOTAL REVENUES

2,368.1

12.4%

14.3%

883.4

10.1%

13.6%

In normalized terms:

  • South-WesternEurope grew by 17.4% and 12.7% in the twelve months and in the fourth quarter respectively, driven by a double digit performance of Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal;
  • North-EasternEurope too recorded double-digit growth, both in the twelve months and in the fourth quarter, supported by the growth of Great Britain, the Russia-Ukraine-CIS aggregate and the Scandinavian area;
  • as already mentioned, the MEIA region was in negative territory during the year (-12%), achieving however a partial recovery, at an organic level, in the last two quarters of the year (+ 7.7% and + 2% respectively);
  • finally, the APA region (Asia-Pacific-Americas) recorded the double digit expansion of China and Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, while Japan and North America were growing at high single digits pace in the twelve months.

product segments

During 2020, all the main product segments recorded growing results, driven by

the launches of new products and the increased attention by consumers to the

themes of home experience and healthy nutrition, thus strengthening a trend

3 / 12

Treviso, April 21, 2021

operating margins

balance sheet

already in place in previous quarters, thanks also to the significant investments in communication and innovation made by the Group.

The coffee segment (52% of revenues) achieved normalized double-digit growth both in the twelve months and in the last quarter, with an important expansion of the families of full-automatic and manual machines. Capsule systems too were growing, but with a diluted incidence on the total segment.

The cooking and food preparation segment achieved normalized high single digit growth in both periods analyzed, mainly thanks to the expansion of kitchen machines, growing at a rate in-the-twenties both in the year and in the fourth quarter.

The cleaning and ironing segment closed 2020 with mid-single-digit growth in normalized terms, supported by a last quarter of double-digit expansion, in particular thanks to the recovery of the world of home cleaning.

Finally, the portable air conditioning and heating segment also achieved a double-digit growth rate in normalized terms, thanks to the brilliant performance of air conditioning and products related to air treatment.

With regard to the evolution of margins over the twelve months, in normalized terms:

  • the net industrial margin, equal to € 1,173.9 million, improved from 47.3% to 49.6% (+ 18%), thanks above all to higher volumes and the positive contribution of the price-mix component;
  • adjusted Ebitda amounted to € 383.3 million (+ 27.6%), with a marked growth of margin from 14.3% to 16.2% of revenues, despite greater investments in marketing and communication which reached an incidence on revenues at the end of the year of 12.4% (compared to 11.7% in 2019);
  • Ebitda was € 359.8 million (+ 22.3%), amounting to 15.2% of revenues compared to 14% in the previous year;
  • Ebit grew by 29.1% to € 278.8 million, equal to 11.8% of revenues;
  • finally, net profit was € 200.1 million, equal to 8.5% of revenues and up by
    24.3%.

Finally, we highlight the presence, among non-recurring expenses, of € 12.6 million relating to the donation in favor of the initiatives for the containment of the pandemic (€ 3.1 million) and the extraordinary bonus granted to employees and collaborators for the commitment shown in an unprecedented period of crisis (€ 9.5 million).

From a balance sheet point of view, the acquisition of Capital Brands Holdings Inc., finalized on December 29, 2020, led to the consolidation of the acquired company, so that the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 includes assets and liabilities of said company and its subsidiaries.

4 / 12

Treviso, April 21, 2021

The net financial position at 31.12.2020 amounted to € 232 million, or € 561.3 million pre-acquisition of Capital Brands Holdings (equal to € 329.3 million), with a decrease of € 45.8 million compared to end of year 2019.

Excluding the acquisition of Capital Brands and the payment of dividends for €

80.8 million, the cash generation for the year was € 364.3 million, after investments for € 89.5 million, of which € 8.8 million relating to investments in leased assets.

EUR million

change

31.12.2020

change

31.12.2020

31.12.2019

before Capital

Brands

acquisition

Net working Capital

96,2

318,8

-222,6

91,3

-227,5

Net Equity

1.267,4

1.190,5

76,9

1.267,4

76,9

Net Financial Position

232,0

277,8

-45,8

561,3

283,5

Net Bank Position

303,8

357,4

-53,6

630,6

273,2

NWC / Revenues

4,1%

15,2%

-11,1%

3,9%

-11,3%

In particular, the net working capital improved considerably, thanks to a good performance of the aggregate of trade receivables and payables and with inventories under control, in line with the trend of the business.

The ratio of net working capital to revenues was 4.1% (3.9% pre-acquisition of Capital Brands), i.e. a marked reduction compared to the value at the end of 2019 (15.2%).

The AGM has approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.54 per share, for a total amount of € 80.8 million, payable starting from May 26, 2021, with coupon detachment on May 24 and with the record date pursuant to art. 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on May 25, equal to a pay-out ratio of 40,4% of the consolidated net profit of the Group.

2021 REMUNERATION POLICY

The Shareholders' Meeting, having examined the "Annual report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid" prepared in accordance with the current legal and regulatory provisions and published on the Company's website at www.delonghigroup.com (section " Governance "-" Corporate Bodies "-" Shareholders' Meeting of 2021 "), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it), has (i) approved the "Remuneration Policy for the year 2021" of the directors, including the chief executive officer and general manager, of the statutory auditors and managers with strategic responsibilities contained in Section I, pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 andand (ii) expressed a favorable opinion on the "Compensation paid in 2020" to the

5 / 12

Disclaimer

De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
04:42aDE' LONGHI SPA : 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/08DE'LONGHI S P A  : Places $178 Million of 20-Year Bonds with US Investors
MT
04/07DE' LONGHI : Issue of bonds placed through US Private Placement
PU
03/30DE'LONGHI S P A  : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the ..
PU
03/30DE'LONGHI S P A  : Annual Remuneration Report 2020
PU
03/30DE'LONGHI S P A  : Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure Report 2020
PU
03/25DE'LONGHI : Analyst Day, current and medium-term business overview
PU
03/22DE'LONGHI S P A  : De' Longhi Acquires Full Control Of Eversys
MT
03/22DE' LONGHI : an agreement has been reached to take over the full control of Ever..
PU
03/11DE'LONGHI S P A  : De' Longhi FY20 Net Profit Rises 24% as Revenue Grows
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 882 M 3 468 M 3 468 M
Net income 2021 259 M 311 M 311 M
Net cash 2021 248 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 5 394 M 6 494 M 6 491 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 607
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
De'Longhi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,16 €
Last Close Price 36,04 €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Garavaglia Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Fabrizio Micheli Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Giuseppe De'Longhi Chairman
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Cristina Pagni e Luisa Maria Virginia Collina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE'LONGHI S.P.A.41.35%6 494
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-17.74%87 209
NEWELL BRANDS INC.24.73%11 271
SEB S.A.5.64%9 508
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION29.41%9 282
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-7.83%9 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ