De' Longhi spa: 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders' Annual General Meeting, held today in ordinary session:
approved the consolidated 2020 results, confirming the data approved by the Board of Directors held on March 11, 2021:
in the twelve months 2020, the Group achieved:
normalized1net revenues of € 2,368.1 million, up 12.4% (14.3% at organic 2 level);
a normalizedadjusted3Ebitda of € 383.3 million, up by 27.6% and equal to 16.2% of revenues, with an improvement of 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year;
a normalizedEbit of € 278.8 million, up by 29.1% and equal to 11.8% of revenues;
anet profit of € 200.1 million, up by 24.3%, equal to 8.5% of revenues;
a positivenet financial position4 of € 232 million, or € 561.3 million before the acquisition of Capital Brands Holdings; net of the Capital Brands transaction and dividends distributed
(€ 80.8 million), the Group generated a cash flow of € 364.3 million.
approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.54 per share:
the AGM has approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.54 per share, for a total amount of
80.8 million, payable starting from May 26, 2021, with coupon detachment on May 24 and with the record date pursuant to art. 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on May 25, equal to a pay-out ratio of 40,4% of the consolidated net profit of the Group.
approved the Remuneration Policy for the year 2021 and expressed a favorable opinion on the remunerations paid in the year 2020;
renewed the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares.
For comparative purposes, we may present so called "normalized" values, that is, comparable with those of the previous year, excluding the effects deriving from the reclassification of financial discounts (previously classified among financial charges and now included among commercial premiums and therefore netting the revenues).
"Organic" stands for at constant exchange rates and excluding the derivative effect.
"Adjusted" stands for gross of non-recurring expenses / income and of the notional cost of the stock option plans, net of the related fiscal effect.
The Group balance sheet as at Dec.31,2020 includes the consolidation of Capital Brands Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, following the acquisition finalized on 29.12.2020.
Treviso, April 21, 2021
FY 2020
NORMALIZED VALUES
Q4-2020
NORMALIZED VALUES
(Eur million unless otherwise
FY 2020
FY 2019
Q4-2020
Q4-2019
specified
Revenues
2351.3
2368.1
2106.1
878.0
883.4
802.4
change %
11.9%
12.4%
10.1%
10.1%
organic ch. %
13.8%
14.3%
13.6%
13.6%
net ind. margin
1157.1
1173.9
995.2
435.4
440.8
379.3
% of revenues
49.2%
49.6%
47.3%
49.6%
49.9%
47.3%
adjusted Ebitda
366.5
383.3
300.3
157.8
163.3
142.4
% of revenues
15.6%
16.2%
14.3%
18.0%
18.5%
17.7%
Ebitda
343.0
359.8
294.2
142.6
148.0
140.8
% of revenues
14.6%
15.2%
14.0%
16.2%
16.7%
17.5%
Ebit
262.0
278.8
215.9
119.5
124.9
119.8
% of revenues
11.1%
11.8%
10.3%
13.6%
14.1%
14.9%
Net Income
200.1
200.1
161.0
96.2
96.2
89.2
% of revenues
8.5%
8.5%
7.6%
11.0%
10.9%
11.1%
adjusted Net Income
218.0
218.0
165.7
107.7
107.7
90.2
% of revenues
9.3%
9.2%
7.9%
12.3%
12.2%
11.2%
general outlook
2020 was a year of high complexity and important changes in the market, both on the production and commercial fronts, to which the De' Longhi group was able to adapt with great flexibility and reactivity, thanks above all to the extraordinary commitment of all its employees and also the strength of its brands, the investments in the digital world and the continuous innovation process that has always characterized the Group.
In more details, from an industrial point of view, the aforementioned flexibility has allowed workers to operate safely and production and supply-chain structures to provide customers with continuity of service. In this regard, our industrial investments continued to expand production capacity on both the Chinese and European platforms.
On the commercial front, the restrictions imposed by the management of the pandemic have inevitably changed the distribution presence, leading to an acceleration of the development of the online world both as a place of purchase and as a vehicle for communication.
The actions taken, as a whole, have allowed the Group to take advantage of the trends underway in the market, which have shown an increased attention of consumers towards the domestic environment, favoring purchasing choices towards products related to the "home experience".
More specifically, in the field of coffee and food preparation the trend, already positive in the first months of 2020, has undergone a substantial acceleration during the year, with very sustained growth rates. These positive effects have
found further support in the investment strategy in marketing and communication and product innovation pursued by the Group with a view to the medium-term development.
revenues
Year 2020 ended with revenues of € 2,351.3 million, up 11.9% (€ 2,368.1 million in normalized terms, up 12.4%) thanks also to a fourth quarter up by 10.1%.
The currency effect had an overall negative impact of € 40 million, following the depreciation of almost all the Group's export currencies; at the organic level, growth was 13.8%.
markets
In the twelve months, all regions showed double-digit growth, in normalized terms, with the sole exception of the MEIA area (Middle-East / India / Africa), also penalized by the depreciation of the US dollar, which however saw a partial recovery, in organic terms, in the last two quarters of the year.
NORMALIZED FIGURES - EUR million
2020
chg. %
organic
4th quarter
chg. %
organic
chg. %
chg. %
South-West Europe
966.9
17.4%
17.2%
352.5
12.7%
12.5%
North-East Europe
677.4
12.6%
16.7%
270.6
12.0%
19.0%
EUROPE
1,644.3
15.4%
17.0%
623.1
12.4%
15.3%
MEIA (MiddleEast/India/Africa)
122.8
-12.0%
-9.4%
44.3
-3.6%
2.0%
APA (Asia/Pacific/Americas)
601.0
11.0%
13.5%
216.0
6.9%
11.3%
TOTAL REVENUES
2,368.1
12.4%
14.3%
883.4
10.1%
13.6%
In normalized terms:
South-WesternEurope grew by 17.4% and 12.7% in the twelve months and in the fourth quarter respectively, driven by a double digit performance of Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal;
North-EasternEurope too recorded double-digit growth, both in the twelve months and in the fourth quarter, supported by the growth of Great Britain, the Russia-Ukraine-CIS aggregate and the Scandinavian area;
as already mentioned, theMEIA region was in negative territory during the year (-12%), achieving however a partial recovery, at an organic level, in the last two quarters of the year (+ 7.7% and + 2% respectively);
finally, theAPA region (Asia-Pacific-Americas) recorded the double digit expansion of China and Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, while Japan and North America were growing at high single digits pace in the twelve months.
product segments
During 2020, all the main product segments recorded growing results, driven by
the launches of new products and the increased attention by consumers to the
themes of home experience and healthy nutrition, thus strengthening a trend
operating margins
balance sheet
already in place in previous quarters, thanks also to the significant investments in communication and innovation made by the Group.
The coffee segment (52% of revenues) achieved normalized double-digit growth both in the twelve months and in the last quarter, with an important expansion of the families of full-automatic and manual machines. Capsule systems too were growing, but with a diluted incidence on the total segment.
The cooking and food preparation segment achieved normalized high single digit growth in both periods analyzed, mainly thanks to the expansion of kitchen machines, growing at a rate in-the-twenties both in the year and in the fourth quarter.
The cleaning and ironing segment closed 2020 with mid-single-digit growth in normalized terms, supported by a last quarter of double-digit expansion, in particular thanks to the recovery of the world of home cleaning.
Finally, the portable air conditioning and heating segment also achieved a double-digit growth rate in normalized terms, thanks to the brilliant performance of air conditioning and products related to air treatment.
With regard to the evolution of margins over the twelve months, in normalized terms:
thenet industrial margin, equal to € 1,173.9 million, improved from 47.3% to 49.6% (+ 18%), thanks above all to higher volumes and the positive contribution of the price-mix component;
adjusted Ebitda amounted to € 383.3 million (+ 27.6%), with a marked growth of margin from 14.3% to 16.2% of revenues, despite greater investments in marketing and communication which reached an incidence on revenues at the end of the year of 12.4% (compared to 11.7% in 2019);
Ebitda was € 359.8 million (+ 22.3%), amounting to 15.2% of revenues compared to 14% in the previous year;
Ebit grew by 29.1% to € 278.8 million, equal to 11.8% of revenues;
finally,net profit was € 200.1 million, equal to 8.5% of revenues and up by
24.3%.
Finally, we highlight the presence, among non-recurring expenses, of € 12.6 million relating to the donation in favor of the initiatives for the containment of the pandemic (€ 3.1 million) and the extraordinary bonus granted to employees and collaborators for the commitment shown in an unprecedented period of crisis (€ 9.5 million).
From a balance sheet point of view, the acquisition of Capital Brands Holdings Inc., finalized on December 29, 2020, led to the consolidation of the acquired company, so that the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 includes assets and liabilities of said company and its subsidiaries.
The net financial position at 31.12.2020 amounted to € 232 million, or € 561.3 million pre-acquisition of Capital Brands Holdings (equal to € 329.3 million), with a decrease of € 45.8 million compared to end of year 2019.
Excluding the acquisition of Capital Brands and the payment of dividends for €
80.8 million, the cash generation for the year was € 364.3 million, after investments for € 89.5 million, of which € 8.8 million relating to investments in leased assets.
EUR million
change
31.12.2020
change
31.12.2020
31.12.2019
before Capital
Brands
acquisition
Net working Capital
96,2
318,8
-222,6
91,3
-227,5
Net Equity
1.267,4
1.190,5
76,9
1.267,4
76,9
Net Financial Position
232,0
277,8
-45,8
561,3
283,5
Net Bank Position
303,8
357,4
-53,6
630,6
273,2
NWC / Revenues
4,1%
15,2%
-11,1%
3,9%
-11,3%
In particular, the net working capital improved considerably, thanks to a good performance of the aggregate of trade receivables and payables and with inventories under control, in line with the trend of the business.
The ratio of net working capital to revenues was 4.1% (3.9% pre-acquisition of Capital Brands), i.e. a marked reduction compared to the value at the end of 2019 (15.2%).
The AGM has approved the distribution of a dividend of € 0.54 per share, for a total amount of € 80.8 million, payable starting from May 26, 2021, with coupon detachment on May 24 and with the record date pursuant to art. 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 on May 25, equal to a pay-out ratio of 40,4% of the consolidated net profit of the Group.
2021 REMUNERATION POLICY
The Shareholders' Meeting, having examined the "Annual report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid" prepared in accordance with the current legal and regulatory provisions and published on the Company's website at www.delonghigroup.com (section " Governance "-" Corporate Bodies "-" Shareholders' Meeting of 2021 "), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it), has (i) approved the "Remuneration Policy for the year 2021" of the directors, including the chief executive officer and general manager, of the statutory auditors and managers with strategic responsibilities contained in Section I, pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 andand (ii) expressed a favorable opinion on the "Compensation paid in 2020" to the