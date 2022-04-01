Log in
    DEM   AU000000DEM4

DE.MEM LIMITED

(DEM)
  Report
De mem : Application for quotation of securities - DEM

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

DE.MEM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

DEM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,356,161

01/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity DE.MEM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code DEM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 614756642

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 22-Mar-2022 15:25

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - DEM

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description DEM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 1/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,356,161

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The consideration is for base consideration for the Stevco Acquisition plus upfront for Stevco's inventory.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.206500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The shares are subject to voluntary escrow for 18 months from 1 April 2022 (01/09/2023)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

De.mem Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
