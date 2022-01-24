De mem : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C 01/24/2022 | 04:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM) ACN 614 756 642 Registered Office Level 4, 96-100 Albert Road South Melbourne, Victoria 3205 (e) investor@demem.com.sg DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT: RECORD CASH RECEIPTS, CONTINUED GROWTH EXPECTED Key Highlights Highest quarterly cash receipts in company history with approx. $5.95m

Total annual customer cash receipts of approx. $19.8m , approx. 24% growth over CY 2020

Strong growth momentum, with 11 successive quarters of cash receipts growth vs prior corresponding periods (pcp)

with 11 successive quarters of cash receipts growth vs prior corresponding periods (pcp) Cash receipts from high-margin recurring revenue segments up by 81% vs. pcp, to approx. 73% of total cash receipts

high-margin recurring revenue segments up by 81% vs. pcp, to approx. 73% of total cash receipts Significantly reduced operating cash outflows with approx. $-308,000, including an amount of approx. $-130,000 in spending related to membrane technology development and the corresponding manufacturing scale up

with approx. $-308,000, including an amount of approx. $-130,000 in spending related to membrane technology development and the corresponding manufacturing scale up Strong balance sheet with approx. $8.6m in cash supports strong growth prospects, in particular further Build, Own, Operate opportunities, deploying De.mem's advanced membrane solutions

with approx. $8.6m in cash supports strong growth prospects, in particular further Build, Own, Operate opportunities, deploying De.mem's advanced membrane solutions New Build, Own, Monitoring, Transfer contract for waste water treatment with Australian ski resort announced

Recently acquired Capic business in Western Australia exceeding expectations

Outstanding acquisition track record with all three bolt-on acquisitions since 2019 achieving significant growth

bolt-on acquisitions since 2019 achieving significant growth Strong outlook for further growth in CY 2022 25 January 2022: Water and wastewater treatment company De.mem Limited (ASX: DEM) ("De.mem" or "the Company") is pleased to report strong December Quarter 2021 results. Record Quarterly Cash Receipts De.mem is delighted to report highest-ever customer cash receipts of approx. $5.95m in the December Quarter 2021. December Quarter 2021 cash receipts are: approx. 6% above prior corresponding period ("pcp"; December Quarter 2020), and

approx. 80% up vs. approx. $3.3m in total cash receipts recorded in the December Quarter 2019 (see "Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C, released to the ASX on 30 January 2020). This is equivalent to a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of approx. 34% over a two-year period. The result is remarkable as in the reporting period, 73% of total cash receipts were generated by the Company's recurring revenue segments; whereas in the pcp, only 44% of total cash receipts resulted from the recurring revenue segments (for further details please see section below, "Growing Revenue Quality as Recurring Revenue Segments Continue to Drive Top-line and Margin Growth"). For the full CY 2021, total annual customer cash receipts were approx. $19.8m, approx. 24% above CY 2020 customer cash receipts. 1 For personal use only Strong Growth Momentum With the record cash receipts, De.mem continues its exceptional track record of top line growth. De.mem has now recorded 11 consecutive quarters of cash receipts growth vs. pcp - despite the extremely challenging macroeconomic environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of CY 2020, the group's accumulated quarterly cash receipts have grown by approx. 29% over the pcp*. Quarterly growth rates vs. pcp are summarised in Table 1 below. TABLE 1: QUARTERLY CASH RECEIPTS GROWTH Quarter ended Cash receipts growth (% vs pcp) 31 December 2021 6% 30 September 2021 40% 30 June 2021 53% 31 March 2021 5% 31 December 2020 69% 30 September 2020 7% 30 June 2020 14% 31 March 2020 63% Total (8 quarters since 29%* 1 January 2020)* *Based on the accumulated cash receipts during the 8 quarters mentioned, relative to accumulated cash receipts for the prior corresponding 8 quarters Strong Organic Growth vs. Industry Average Since the beginning of CY 2020, which also marked the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, De.mem has delivered strong organic growth well above industry average. The organic growth over a 2-year period is approx. 23%, which is calculated as follows: December Quarter 2021 cash receipts of approx. $5.95m, less the contribution of the recently acquired Capic business (= Capic's pre-acquisition /stand-alone cash receipts of approx. $0.9m per quarter); divided by

pre-acquisition /stand-alone cash receipts of approx. $0.9m per quarter); divided by $3.3m in cash receipts recorded by the Company in the December Quarter 2019;

calculated / discounted as the CAGR over the 2-year period. The 23% organic growth rate is more than three times higher than the average annual growth rate of 7% for the overall global water and waste water treatment market, forecasted for the period from 2021-2028; following a temporary decline of -7% in CY 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic (source: Fortune Business Insights, "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & Covid-19Impact Analysis", published in June 2021). Growing Revenue Quality as Recurring Revenue Segments Continue to Drive Top-line and Margin Growth In line with the strategy communicated to the Company's shareholders, growth initiatives have focused on De.mem's recurring revenue segments. Recurring revenues segments include: Build, Own, Operate ("BOO") and Operations & Maintenance contracts.

Regular maintenance work on water treatment equipment.

Membrane replacement sales into existing facilities.

Specialty chemicals sales through the De.mem-Capic and De.mem-Geutec subsidiaries.

De.mem-Capic and De.mem-Geutec subsidiaries. Sales of pumps and related services through the De.mem-Pumptech subsidiary.

De.mem-Pumptech subsidiary. Sales of small equipment and consumables. De.mem advises that while the Company's recurring revenue segments generate repeat orders, some minor seasonality may apply in between individual quarters subject to, for example, the timing/receipt of single payments, payment terms with individual customers and/or holiday periods. use only Recurring cash receipts in the December Quarter 2021 were approx. $4.35m, or approx. 73% of total cash receipts. This implies 81% growth of the cash receipts from recurring revenue segments vs. the $2.4m in recurring receipts recorded in the December Quarter 2020. For the full calendar year, recurring cash receipts were approx. $13.8m, or approx. 70% of total cash receipts. De.mem has successfully upgraded its business model over the past three years, by growing the share of cash receipts from recurring revenue segments vs. total cash receipts generated from 38% in CY 2018 to approx. 70% in CY 2021. The growing share of recurring revenues / cash receipts underlines the high quality and value of the De.mem revenue mix and the stability of the Company's business model. Along with the strong growth of recurring revenue segments, margins have improved significantly as well. Gross margins have steadily increased from 25% in CY 2018 to 34% in H1 2021 (see ASX release dated 30 August 2021, "Record Growth in H1 2021"). Chart 1 illustrates the strong growth of cash receipts from recurring revenue segments since 2018. CHART 1: RECURRING CASH RECEIPTS IN $ MILLION Cash receipts from recurring revenue segments in $m 16.0 14.0 13.8 12.0 9.6 10.0 8.0 6.0 6.3 4.0 2.0 0.0 3.9 For personal CY 2018 CY 2019 CY 2020 CY 2021 Chart 2 illustrates growing recurring cash receipts in % of total. CHART 2: RECURRING CASH RECEIPTS VS. TOTAL CASH RECEIPTS Cash receipts from recurring revenue segments in % of total cash receipts 80% 70% 70% 58% 60% 54% 50% 38% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% CY 2018 CY 2019 CY 2020 CY 2021 For personal use only Substantially Reduced Operating Cash Outflows with Focus Shifting Towards Sustainable Operating Cash Flow Break Even Net Operating cash outflows were reduced substantially in the December Quarter to approx. $-308,000. This amount includes approx. $-130,000 related to the funding of membrane technology research & development and the corresponding manufacturing scale up in Singapore (included in lines 1.2e and 1.2f of Appendix 4C). A summary of expenditure incurred on business activities is set out in item 1.2 of the attached Appendix 4C. Strong Balance Sheet Supports Growth De.mem received approx. $0.9m in net proceeds during the December Quarter 2021 from the exercise of stock options which had been issued to a consultant. The amount adds to the Company's record cash balance, which is approx. $8.6m in cash as at 31 December 2021. The Company's strong balance sheet supports the prospects for future growth as it enables it to provide larger Build, Own, Operate ("BOO") contracts to its enterprise level clients, including the customers of the recently acquired Capic business. World Leading Membrane Technology Provides Strong Competitive Advantage De.mem has a unique competitive advantage of proprietary and/or patented technology, underpinning the Company's unique portfolio of hollow fibre Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration membranes. De.mem commercializes its membranes as the key component of its integrated water and waste water treatment systems or its Build, Own, Operate and service contracts, and in combination with the Company's wide range of specialty chemicals, pumps and consumables that are typically required by clients during operations of membrane based water treatment plants. A detailed overview of De.mem's technology portfolio and capabilities can be found in the presentation released to the ASX on 7 September 2021 "Technology Presentation - Advanced Membrane Technologies for Water and Waste Water Filtration". On 7 September 2021, De.mem also presented its "next-gen" membrane technology, based on Graphene Oxide ("GO") enhanced polymer membranes, with substantially improved membrane characteristics such as 20-40% higher water flux (throughput), leading to significantly reduced operating cost for the water treatment process. Build, Own, Operate with Industrial Clients as Unique Service Offering Under a Build, Own, Operate ("BOO") scheme, De.mem rents out water treatment equipment, typically based on the Company's proprietary membrane technology as the key technological feature, to a client. Following the commissioning of the plant, De.mem then operates and maintains the equipment on behalf of the client, also providing all required replacement membranes, chemicals and consumables. The BOO contracts typically come with a fixed term of several years. The offering enables the Company to generate stable, recurring revenues streams from a reputable client base, and to build strong customer relationships. The BOO offering combines De.mem's extended range of capabilities, from its advanced, proprietary membrane technology to the provision of operations & maintenance services and the supply of in-houseAustralian-manufacturedanti-scalants and membrane chemicals required during operations. BOO services require some upfront capital to finance equipment leasing. The projects can be funded through the issuance of debt instruments. New Contract With Australian Ski Resort Announced De.mem announced an important new contract award during the December Quarter 2021, further highlighting the Company's move towards stable, recurring revenues. Detailed information about the new contract can be found in the ASX release dated 8 December 2021, "First water treatment contract with Australian snow resort". For personal use only Under the Build, Own, Monitor & Transfer ("BOMT") contract, which is a variation of the Company's BOO offering, De.mem will treat the waste water from an Australian snow resort. The treatment process is based on a Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) process incorporating hollow fibre membrane technology. The treated water is of high quality and can be re-used/recycled by the customer. De.mem will remotely monitor the performance of the plant using the Company's advanced monitoring platform and provide support to the customer's local operations team. The contract has a term of 5 years with a total value of approx. $1,000,000 in revenues. It is expected to start generating cash receipts from the end of the June Quarter 2022. The waste water treatment plant will be deployed at the Selwyn Snow Resort in the northern part of the Kosciuszko National Park, a day visitor snow resort with easy access from Canberra and New South Wales. The Selwyn Snow Resort is currently preparing for its planned re-opening on 11 June 2022. In addition to the above, De.mem is also proceeding with the manufacturing of a waste water treatment plant under another Build, Own, Operate and Transfer ("BOOT") contract which was announced to the ASX on 15 September 2021 (see ASX release, "New contracts in move to service-based business model"). This contract is worth approx. $400,000 in revenues per annum and is expected to generate cash receipts beginning from the June Quarter 2022. The treatment plant incorporates De.mem's Ultrafiltration membrane technology as its key treatment process. Containerized Waste Water Treatment Plant De.mem Ultrafiltration membranes as the key for Australian BOO Project in Manufacturing component of treatment process Further Orders Received During the Quarter Underpin Growing Pipeline and Expected Recovery From Covid-19 During the quarter, the Company received further important orders: The award of a $370,000 contract for the supply of chemical dosing equipment to a Western Australian customer from the lithium mining industry. The project is important as it provides further opportunity for the sale of specialty chemicals to the same customer by De.mem's Western Australian subsidiary, De.mem-Capic Pty Ltd.

De.mem-Capic Pty Ltd. The award of a $270,000 trial for the supply of anti-scalants to a Western Australian customer from the resources industry to De.mem-Capic, with the potential for regular follow-on orders if the trial phase is successful.

anti-scalants to a Western Australian customer from the resources industry to De.mem-Capic, with the potential for regular follow-on orders if the trial phase is successful. A purchase order for the supply of water treatment filtration equipment worth approx. $120,000 to a leading mining customer from Papua New Guinea.

On 16 March 2021, De.mem announced its acquisition of the assets of Capic, a Perth-based supplier of high value-add specialty chemicals to blue chip mining clients. See ASX release, "De.mem announces strategic acquisition in Western Australia", dated 16 March 2021. The "asset acquisition" was formally completed

