DE&T Co., Ltd. is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of flat panel display (FPD) equipment and components. The Company produces inspection equipment for liquid crystal displays (LCDs), plasma display panels (PDPs) and active matrix organic light emitting diodes (AMOLEDs). The Company's products mainly consist of macro and micro inspections used to test defects in the thin film transistor glasses and color filter glasses by illuminations and microscopes; gross testers used to test defects in FPD cells; PDP bulb testers and label distribution protocol (LDP) devices used to test panels and conduct laser direct patterning, and others, such as components and probe units. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.