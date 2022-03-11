DeA Capital S p A : Approval of Consolidated Financial Statements and Draft Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2021.

PRESS RELEASE APPROVAL OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2021 COMBINED ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT EUR 26.5 BILLION (+11%) AND GROUP NET PROFIT OF EUR 23.8 MILLION (+16%) POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT EUR 136 MILLION PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EURO PER SHARE Milan, 11 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of DeA Capital S.p.A. (the "Company" or "DeA Capital"), met today, under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Pellicioli, to examine and approve, among other things, the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company's Draft Financial Statements to 31 December 2021. Paolo Ceretti, CEO of the DeA Capital Group, stated: "In 2021 we achieved very positive results, continuing the growth trend we have been experiencing for several years now. It is evident that the recent tensions linked to the war in Ukraine are creating a very complicated picture, the scope of which is still unclear. However, we are convinced that we can cope with even the most negative scenarios - as we did during the most acute phases of the Covid-19 emergency - thanks to our excellent management teams, the quality of the assets in our portfolio and the strength of our balance sheet. In this context, we therefore recommended confirmation of the significant dividend already guaranteed last year. At the Alternative Asset Management Platform level, we will continue to focus on launching new products and further growing our international business, with our usual approach of being responsible, active, disciplined and structurally oriented investors who create value over the long term". CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 At 31 December 2021, Combined Assets Under Management amounted to approximately EUR 26,500 million, an increase of 11% compared to 31 December 2020 (including the assets attributable to Quaestio Capital SGR): Real Estate = EUR 12,082 million (+16%) o Credit = EUR 3,185 million (-3%)

o Private Equity = EUR 2,406 million (+9%)

o Multi-asset /Multi-manager Solutions = EUR 8,803 million (+12%) Note that Combined Assets Under Management are defined as assets managed by the asset management companies in which the Group holds an absolute or relative (not consolidated) majority interest, as well as the corresponding amounts recorded by the international subsidiaries. Total commitments are considered for private equity funds. Group net profit of EUR 23.8 million, up from EUR 20.4 million at 31 December 2020, thanks to the contribution of both the Alternative Asset Management platform and the Investment Portfolio.

of EUR 23.8 million, up from EUR 20.4 million at 31 December 2020, thanks to the contribution of both the Alternative Asset Management platform and the Investment Portfolio. Positive consolidated net financial position of EUR 135.9 million (of which EUR 98.2 million attributable to Holdings ), compared to the "adjusted" figure (for the distribution of

the extraordinary dividend of EUR 26.1 million in May 2021) of EUR 99.9 million recorded at the end of 2020. The result was mainly due to the operating cash flow of the Alternative Asset Management platform and the disposal of the remaining indirect shareholding in Migros (EUR +19.5 million). The Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2021, accompanied by the relevant documentation, will be made available to the public on Wednesday 30 March 2022, at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the site https://www.deacapital.com/category/investor/bilanci-e-relazioni/. SIGNIFICANT FACTS Despite the complex framework induced by the spread of COVID-19, during 2021 the Group continued the Platform development activities in all business segments. More specifically, in the Real Estate segment, new initiatives for Assets Under Management totalling approximately EUR 1,900 million have been finalised. As part of the Credit sector, new assets of approximately EUR 33 million were contributed to the CCR II fund, bringing its total size up to approximately EUR 700 million. In the Private Equity sector, new AUM was raised to approximately EUR 200 million, mainly due to: an investment advisory mandate for the selection of closed-end funds in the Infrastructure sector, on a pool of funds of approximately EUR 130 million;

